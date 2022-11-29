Top golf courses in South Carolina
South Carolina is one of the most popular golf destinations in the country, with top layouts stacked along the Atlantic coast. From major-championship sites to PGA Tour Venues to elite private clubs, the Palmetto State’s golf offerings are a gift that just keeps giving. Keep scrolling to see the best of them.
Golfweek’s Best offers many lists of course rankings, with that of top public-access courses in each state among the most popular. All the courses on this list allow public access in some fashion, be it standard daily green fees, through a resort or by staying at an Affiliated hotel. If there’s a will, there’s a tee time.
Also popular are the Golfweek’s Best rankings of top private courses in each state, and that list for South Carolina’s private offerings is likewise included below.
MORE: Best Modern | Best Classic | Top 200 Resorts | Top 200 Residential | Top 100 Best You Can Play
(m): Modern course, built in or after 1960
(c): Classic course, built before 1960
Note: If there is a number in the parenthesis with the m or c, that indicates where that course ranks among Golfweek’s Best top 200 modern or classic courses.
* New to or returning to list
3. Palmetto Bluff (May River)
Bluffton (T140m)
4. The Dunes Golf & Beach Club
Myrtle Beach (143c)
7. Tidewater
North Myrtle Beach (m)
9. Sea Pines Resort (Heron Point)
Hilton Head Island (m)
13. Heritage Club
Pawleys Island (m)
1. Yeaman’s Hall
Charleston (35c)
2. Congaree
Ridgeland (T22m)
3. Cherokee Plantation
Yemassee (m)
4. Long Cove
Hilton Head Island (T58m)
5. Secession
Gibbes Island (T81m)
6. Sage Valley
Graniteville (T85m)
7. Colleton River (Pete Dye)
Bluffton (T92m)
8. Spring Island (Old Tabby Links)
Okatie (T110m)
9. Kiawah Island Club (Cassique)
Kiawah Island (T116m)
10. Cliffs at Mountain Park
Travelers Rest (T121m)
11. Kiawah Island Club (River)
Kiawah Island (T124m)
T13. Chechesee Creek
Okatie (167m)
T13. CC of Charleston*
Charleston (T136c)
15. Greenville CC (Chanticleer)
Greenville (m)
.