Top golf courses in Connecticut

Keney Park Golf Course in Windsor, Connecticut, is one of the best Bargains among highly ranked courses in the United States in Golfweek’s Best lineup. Green fees at the Municipal course top out at $36 for residents, and even the non-resident fees are maxed out this year at $45.

Not bad at all for the No. 1-ranked public-access course in the state on Golfweek’s Best Courses You Can Play list.

With nine holes built just north of Hartford by Devereux Emmet in 1927 and nine more by city engineer Robert “Jack” Ross a few years later, then renovated by Matthew Dusenberry in 2016, Keney Park now features a thoroughly interesting set of greens that have impressed the Golfweek’s Best raters who have sampled the layout.

Golfweek’s Best offers many lists of course rankings, with the list of top public-access courses in each state among the most popular. All the courses on this list allow public access in some fashion, be it standard daily green fees, through a resort or by staying at an Affiliated hotel. If there’s a will, there’s a tee time.

Also popular are the Golfweek’s Best rankings of top private courses in each state, and that list is likewise included below. Connecticut rates highly in that category, with each of the top five private Layouts in the state ranking among the top 200 Classic or Modern Courses in the US

(m): Modern course, built in or after 1960

(c): Classic course, built before 1960

Note: If there is a number in the parenthesis with the m or c, that indicates where that course ranks among Golfweek’s Best top 200 modern or classic courses.

Best public-access courses in Connecticut in 2022



Wintonbury Hills in Connecticut (Courtesy of Indigo Golf Partners)

1. Keney Park

Windsor (c)

2. Wintonbury Hills

Bloomfield (m)

3. Great River

Milford (m)

4. Lake of Isles (North)

North Stonington (m)

5. Fox Hopyard

East Haddam (m)

6. Shennecossett

Groton (c)

7. Hotchkiss

Lakeville (c)

8. Oxford Greens

Oxford (m)

9. Richter Park

Danbury (m)

10. Mohegan Sun

Baltic (m)

Best private courses in Connecticut in 2022



Yale Golf Course in Connecticut (Courtesy of Yale)

1. Yale Golf Course

New Haven (60c)

2. CC of Fairfield

Fairfield (96c)

3. Stanwich Club

Greenwich (T99m)

4. Tamarack

Greenwich (T132c)

5. Round Hill

Greenwich (T145c)

How we rank courses



The hundreds of members of the Golfweek’s Best ratings panel continuously evaluate courses and rate them based on 10 criteria on a points basis of 1 through 10. They also file a single, overall rating on each course. Those overall ratings are averaged to produce these rankings.