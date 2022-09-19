Top golf courses in Connecticut
Keney Park Golf Course in Windsor, Connecticut, is one of the best Bargains among highly ranked courses in the United States in Golfweek’s Best lineup. Green fees at the Municipal course top out at $36 for residents, and even the non-resident fees are maxed out this year at $45.
Not bad at all for the No. 1-ranked public-access course in the state on Golfweek’s Best Courses You Can Play list.
With nine holes built just north of Hartford by Devereux Emmet in 1927 and nine more by city engineer Robert “Jack” Ross a few years later, then renovated by Matthew Dusenberry in 2016, Keney Park now features a thoroughly interesting set of greens that have impressed the Golfweek’s Best raters who have sampled the layout.
Golfweek’s Best offers many lists of course rankings, with the list of top public-access courses in each state among the most popular. All the courses on this list allow public access in some fashion, be it standard daily green fees, through a resort or by staying at an Affiliated hotel. If there’s a will, there’s a tee time.
Also popular are the Golfweek’s Best rankings of top private courses in each state, and that list is likewise included below. Connecticut rates highly in that category, with each of the top five private Layouts in the state ranking among the top 200 Classic or Modern Courses in the US
(m): Modern course, built in or after 1960
(c): Classic course, built before 1960
Note: If there is a number in the parenthesis with the m or c, that indicates where that course ranks among Golfweek’s Best top 200 modern or classic courses.
Best public-access courses in Connecticut in 2022
Wintonbury Hills in Connecticut (Courtesy of Indigo Golf Partners)
1. Keney Park
Windsor (c)
2. Wintonbury Hills
Bloomfield (m)
3. Great River
Milford (m)
4. Lake of Isles (North)
North Stonington (m)
5. Fox Hopyard
East Haddam (m)
6. Shennecossett
Groton (c)
7. Hotchkiss
Lakeville (c)
8. Oxford Greens
Oxford (m)
9. Richter Park
Danbury (m)
10. Mohegan Sun
Baltic (m)
Best private courses in Connecticut in 2022
Yale Golf Course in Connecticut (Courtesy of Yale)
1. Yale Golf Course
New Haven (60c)
2. CC of Fairfield
Fairfield (96c)
3. Stanwich Club
Greenwich (T99m)
4. Tamarack
Greenwich (T132c)
5. Round Hill
Greenwich (T145c)
How we rank courses
The hundreds of members of the Golfweek’s Best ratings panel continuously evaluate courses and rate them based on 10 criteria on a points basis of 1 through 10. They also file a single, overall rating on each course. Those overall ratings are averaged to produce these rankings.
