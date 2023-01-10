Top goal scorers in Men’s Hockey World Cup history

With the 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup to be held in Odisha just days away, we take a look at the highest goal scoring nations as well as the highest goal scorers in each edition in the tournament’s history.

All Time Stats

In the 14 editions of the tournament so far, a total of 605 matches have been played with 2433 goals scored by 26 teams. This means an average of 4 goals have been scored per match in the Hockey World Cup.

Top 5 Goal scoring Nations

Australia tops the list of goals scored with 305. It also has the highest win percentage (75), having played 92 matches and winning 69 of them.

The Netherlands has played the most matches (100). It has won 61 of them and stands second on the top goal scoring nations with a total of 267 goals.

Pakistan has played 89 matches and scored 235 goals. It has won 51 matches and has a win percentage of 57.3%. However, it is the Nation that has won the maximum number of World Cup titles (4 times: 1994, 1981, 1978, and 1971).

India has played 95 matches, won 40 of them, and scored 199 goals. It stands 4th on this list with a win percentage of 42.11%

Spain is right after India in the goals scored list with 176 goals. It has played 94 matches, and won 44 of them.

Top Individual Goal Scorers

Below is a table of the top individual goal scorers at each edition of the FIH Men’s World Cup:

Edition Tournament / Venue Top Goal Scorer Country Goals Scored
XIV – 2018 Bhubaneswar

Blake Govers

Alexander Hendrickx

Australia

Belgium

 7
XIII – 2014 The Hague Gonzalo Mirrors Argentina 10
XII – 2010 New Delhi Luke Doerner Australia 9
XI – 2006 Monchengladbach Taeke Taekema Netherlands 11
X – 2002 Kuala Lumpur

Jorge Lombi

Sohail Abaas

Argentina

Pakistan

 10
IX – 1998 Utrecht Jay Stacy Australia 11
VIII – 1994 Sydney Taco Van Den Honert

Netherlands

 10
VII – 1990 Lahore

Floris Jan Bovelander

Ignacio Escudé

Netherlands

Spain

 9
VI – 1986 London Richard Charlesworth Australia 7
V – 1982 Bombay Rajinder Singh India 12
IV – 1978 Buenos Aires Paul Litjens Netherlands 15
III – 1975 Kuala Lumpur

Road Cruise

Manzoor-ul-Hassan

Stefan Otulakowski

Netherlands

Pakistan

Poland

 7
II – 1973 to the Amstelvee Road Cruise Netherlands 9
I – 1971 Barcelona Tanvir Dar Pakistan

8

    .

