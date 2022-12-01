Top goal is ‘to go to the Playoffs and win championships’ Entering the Pac-12 title game

Conference Championship weekend is here, and perhaps no game carries more weight in the College Football Playoff picture than Friday night’s Pac-12 Championship Game between No. 4 USC (11-1) and No. 11 Utah (9-3). The Trojans are a lock to earn a playoff berth if they avenge their regular-season loss to the Utes — the one-point loss is USC’s only defeat of the season — and win the Pac-12 for the first time since 2017. USC quarterback Caleb Williams is the Heisman front-runner, but said this week his goal is reaching the Playoffs and winning championships.

If the Trojans lose, however, a heated debate is expected to ensue between USC and No. 5 Ohio State (11-1). The Buckeyes are idle after a Week 12 loss to Michigan eliminated them from Big Ten title contention. But two 11-1 one teams have previously reached the playoff — 2016 Ohio State and 2017 Alabama — and the Consensus is the Buckeyes would jump the Trojans if a second loss occurs, even if it comes as a result of an additional 13th data point.

If USC does get the job done Friday, expect a big night Williams. A big night from the Oklahoma transfer and former five-star Recruit against the Utes might just secure his spot as the third Heisman Winner in a span of six seasons produced under Coach Lincoln Riley.

Subscribe to 247Sports YouTube for the latest college football, basketball and recruiting news including live college commitments.

Highlights of Williams’ pre-Pac-12 title game press conference are below: