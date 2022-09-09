Top Goal For Miami Heat’s Omer Yurtseven Is Being A Rotational Player This Season

Miami Heat center Omer Yurtseven had a breakout during the regular season of his rookie year.

As for the playoffs? That’s a different story.

Yurtseven fell out of the rotation during the Heat’s run to the Eastern Conference finals, where they lost in Game 7 to the Boston Celtics. Yurtseven has different plans for this season.

He wants to become an Everyday player.

“Well. 1 is getting that rotational spot during training camp and throughout the season. In order to do that, I need to be in the best shape I can, which I am [currently],” Yurtseven said in an interview with BasketballNews.com. “Cutting down the body fat and increasing weight, it’s been a grind. But it’s an Everyday thing. I’ve been doing it non-stop for four years now.”

Yurtseven, who went undrafted out of Georgetown, was headed toward becoming the Heat’s next development project. They averaged 5.3 points and 5.2 rebounds in 12.6 minutes. He once recorded 15 points in four straight games, becoming the first rookie to accomplish the feat since Shaquille O’Neal in 1992-93.

For Yurtseven, the goal is to solidify himself as the backup to starter Bam Adebayo. He will have to hold off Dewayne Dedmon to make that happen.

Scroll to Continue

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Is Russell Westbrook a good fit for the Heat. CLICK HERE

Jimmy Butler still considered one of the league’s villains. CLICK HERE

Heat’s NBA 2K23 ratings revealed. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email [email protected]