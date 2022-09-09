Top Goal For Miami Heat’s Omer Yurtseven Is Being A Rotational Player This Season

Miami Heat center Omer Yurtseven had a breakout during the regular season of his rookie year.

As for the playoffs? That’s a different story.

Yurtseven fell out of the rotation during the Heat’s run to the Eastern Conference finals, where they lost in Game 7 to the Boston Celtics. Yurtseven has different plans for this season.

He wants to become an Everyday player.

“Well. 1 is getting that rotational spot during training camp and throughout the season. In order to do that, I need to be in the best shape I can, which I am [currently],” Yurtseven said in an interview with BasketballNews.com. “Cutting down the body fat and increasing weight, it’s been a grind. But it’s an Everyday thing. I’ve been doing it non-stop for four years now.”

