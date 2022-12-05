Top Football Performers for Semifinal Round

Here are some of the top high school football performances from the Semifinal Round of the playoffs.

Daniel Barber, PK, Warner Robins: Kicked three field goals (47, 34 and 23 yards) in a 35-10 win over Cartersville.

Reggie Boyd, RB, Ware County: Ran 16 times for 144 yards in a 31-7 win over Dutchtown.

Malcolm Brown, RB, Warner Robins: Ran 20 times for 190 yards and one touchdown in a 35-10 win over Cartersville.

Jontavis Curry, RB, Thomson: Ran 15 times for 174 yards and caught a touchdown pass in a 20-14 win over Appling County.

TJ Harvison, RB, Bowdon: Ran 23 times for 203 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-28 win over Lincoln County.

Bryce Hicks, RB, Carrollton: Ran 37 times for 205 yards and threw a touchdown pass in a 35-27 win over Colquitt County.

Carlos Jones, LB, Cedartown: Recovered a fumble and returned an interception for a 61-yard touchdown in a 28-20 win over North Oconee.

Demello Jones, RB, Swainsboro: Ran for 169 yards and three touchdowns in a 22-21 win over Irwin County.

Jay Kanazawa, QB, Schley County: Completed 17 of 23 passes for 338 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-6 win over Johnson County.

Luke Kromenhoek, QB, Benedictine: Completed 9 of 15 passes for 215 yards and three touchdowns in a 32-21 win over Troup.

Geimere Latimer, QB, Sandy Creek: Completed 16 of 33 passes for 304 yards and four touchdowns in a 49-14 win over Carver-Atlanta.

Quinterio Lawson, DL, Cedar Grove: Forced a safety and led a defense that allowed only 111 yards in a 23-0 win over Oconee County.

JuJu Lewis, QB, Carrollton: Completed 17 of 26 passes for 248 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-27 win over Colquitt County.

Robert McNeal, QB, Bowdon: Ran for 144 yards and two touchdowns and completed 5 of 11 passes for 111 yards and one touchdown in a 45-38 win over Lincoln County.

Prentiss Noland, QB, Hughes: Completed 21 of 24 passes for 242 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-3 win over Rome.

Keon Rogers, RB, Prince Avenue Christian: Ran for 84 yards and two touchdowns, caught two passes for 81 yards and one touchdown and intercepted a pass in a 24-20 win over St. Francis.

Landon Scott, PK, Swainsboro: Kicked the game-winning 32-yard field goal in a 22-21 win over Irwin County.

Niko Smith, QB, Ware County: Completed 12 of 17 passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-7 win over Dutchtown.

Germivy Tucker, RB, Johnson County: Rushed for 218 yards in a 35-6 loss to Schley County.

Cameron Watts, WR, Sandy Creek: Caught eight passes for 170 yards and three touchdowns in a 49-14 win over Carver-Atlanta.

Makhail Wood, WR, Mill Creek: Caught five passes for 143 yards and three touchdowns in a 48-14 win over Milton.

Baxter Wright, QB, Gainesville: Threw for 208 yards and four touchdowns in a 35-28 win over Roswell.