Top five unchanged in post-Week 11 College Football Playoff rankings

The top five teams in the College Football Playoff rankings did not change on Tuesday.

Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, TCU and Tennessee remained in the top five in that order after wins in Week 11. LSU moved up to No. 6 after a close win at Arkansas and USC jumped up a spot to No. 7.

The Tigers and Trojans moved up because Oregon lost at home to Washington. The Ducks dropped six spots from No. 6 to No. 12 after the loss and are the third Pac-12 team in the rankings behind USC and No. 10 Utah. Alabama moved up a spot to No. 8 and Clemson also moved up a spot to No. 9.

Washington jumped from No. 25 to No. 17 after that win at Oregon. Ole Miss dropped to No. 14 after losing to Alabama in Week 11 and UCLA dropped from No. 12 to No. 16 after losing at home to Arizona.

There are three AAC teams in the top 25 this week after Cincinnati moved up to No. 25. UCF is the top AAC team at No. 20 after a win over Tulane and the Green Wave dropped four spots to No. 21. Two of those three teams are likely to meet in the AAC title game and the Winner of the AAC title will surely be the top Group of Five team in the playoff rankings and head to the Cotton Bowl.

Stetson Bennett and Georgia are still atop the College Football Playoff rankings. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Pac-12 Headlines Week 12

With Oregon State back in the top 25, the Pac-12 has five teams in the CFP rankings this week ahead of a Pivotal weekend for the conference. USC plays UCLA while Utah plays at Oregon. The winners of those two games will have the inside track to make the Pac-12 title game while Washington is also lurking.

If UCLA beats USC and beats Cal in the final week of the season and the Winner of the Oregon and Utah game loses its final game of the season, there could be a five-way tie for first place in the conference at 7-2 between the Bruins, Trojans, Huskies, Utes and Ducks. If you root for chaos, that’s a tantalizing scenario.

Post-Week 11 College Football Playoff rankings

1. Georgia (10-0)

2. Ohio State (10-0)

3. Michigan (10-0)

4. TCU (10-0)

5. Tennessee (9-1)

6. LSU (8-2)

7. USC (9-1)

8. Alabama (8-2)

9. Clemson (9-1)

10. Utah (8-2)

11. Penn State (8-2)

12. Oregon (8-2)

13. North Carolina (9-1)

14. Ole Miss (8-2)

15. Kansas State (7-3)

16. UCLA (8-2)

17. Washington (8-2)

19. Notre Dame (7-3)

19. Florida State (7-3)

20. UCF (8-2)

21. Tulane (8-2)

22. Oklahoma State (7-3)

23. Oregon State (7-3)

24. NC State (7-3)

25. Cincinnati (8-2)