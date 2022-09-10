Top-five rated Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Rams

The Bills had a dominating effort against the Rams in their season-opening win. The final score read 31-10.

Things tilted in favor of the Bills on both sides of the ball. That was reflected by Pro Football Focus.

After re-watching the tape, the football analytics outlet named their five highest-graded players on the Bills in the contest.

Check out the list below:

5. WR Stefon Diggs



Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 81.5

Stats: 8 catches, 122 yards, 1 TD

4. DT Jordan Phillips



Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips #97 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

PFF grade: 84.0

Stats: 4 tackles, 1 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 3 QB hits

3. DE Boogie Basham



Bills defensive end Boogie Basham (55) Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 86.9

Stats: 2 tackles, 1 sack, 1 interception

2. DE Von Miller



Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 89.8

Stats: 4 tackles, 2 sacks, 3 TFL

1. QB Josh Allen



Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 91.5

Stats: 26-for-31, 297 passing yards, 3 passing TDs, 2 INTs, 56 rushing yards, 1 TD