Top five positions of need for Auburn football in the transfer portal

Auburn head Coach Hugh Freeze has made it clear; he wants to overhaul his year one roster with transfer Portal players.

The Tigers immediately got busy on the trail following his hiring, and are now in search of as many players as they can grab. For this season, Auburn isn’t just rounding out the edges, they’re filling up the entire cupboard with whatever they can find.

Here are the five biggest positions of need for Auburn in the portal.

Offensive Line

This is the biggest position of need for a plethora of teams across college football. However, based on this past season’s performance in the trenches, it’s clear that Auburn may be in more need than anyone else. There’s no specific position, either – it’s the entire line that needs help.

The Tigers have already had several players visit that may be potential commits – keep an eye out for Charlotte’s Jordan Brown and Alabama’s Javion Cohen and Amari Kight.

Quarterback

Grayson McCall (Coastal Carolina), the No. 1 quarterback in the transfer portal, was scheduled to visit this weekend. After Devin Leary (NC State) announced he would be visiting this weekend as well, McCall canceled his visit.

Auburn wants a quarterback this cycle and they are determined to get the best one they can find.

Defensive Line

The EDGE position is one of particular weakness on the roster right now, and Auburn will need some depth at that position come the end of spring. Oklahoma State’s Trace Ford seems like the only identified target here.

Wide Receiver

Auburn has had a cup of tea with a couple of receivers in the portal, most notably Mississippi State’s Rara Thomas. Auburn will find one or two players here. What they need is a physical receiver on the outside – something the offense hasn’t had in a couple of seasons.

Linebacker

The linebacker spot has players – Wesley Steiner, Cam Riley, Desmond Tisdol, Eugene Asante, and Kam Brown – but if Auburn can find a top-end Backer in the Portal to help bolster the unit, they’ll do so.

