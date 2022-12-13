Top five players with most international goals in 2022

These footballers have enjoyed a very successful year with their national teams

We have experienced great international games at World Cups and other such tournaments taking place. Few players have scored more than 100 goals at the international level, and representing the national team is an honor for players in important events. With new players emerging and assuming control of the greatest of all-time arguments.

Ronaldo may not be up to par, but he has provided a few goals. This article discussed the top five players with the most international goals in 2022.

5. Olivier Giroud – 7

Olivier Giroud is now France’s leading scorer in men’s international football

When Benzema picked up an injured, Giroud had an excellent opportunity to show off his predatory qualities in front of the goal. Despite winning the World Cup in 2018, the former Chelsea star had one of the worst World Cups, failing to score or attempt a shot on goal. This time, the 36-year-old has been at his best, scoring seven goals for France in 2022, four of which came from the World Cup.

The AC Milan striker is now second in World Cup scoring following Messi, with his compatriot Kylian Mbappe leading the way with five goals. Giroud is also France’s leading scorer, having surpassed Henry’s all-time record of 51 goals.

Also Read: Top 10 goalscorers for France national football team

4. Neymar – 7

Despite the fact that his World Cup quest ended in heartbreak, Neymar will take comfort in the knowledge that he equaled Pele’s 71-goal record. This season, Neymar has been outstanding both at the club and for Brazil. With five goals in the Qualifying round and two goals in the World Cup. Although his World Cup tournament got off to a poor start due to an ankle ailment, he picked up his game and scored two goals in the elimination round, while the rest of his Brazil goals came in qualifiers.

3. Erling Haaland – 9

Despite the fact that Haaland did not compete in the World Cup, he is still on the list with nine goals for Norway, which is rather incredible. The majority of his goals came in Friendlies and Euro qualifying. The Norwegian’s new life at Manchester City has begun impressively, as he has already scored 23 goals and smashed numerous Premier League records. When the World Cup concludes, the 22-year-old will be back in action, determined and eager to add more goals to his tally.

2. Kylian Mbappe – 9

If France wins the World Cup, they could become the Greatest of all time. PSG’s player has been on Lightning Strike and has inspired France to progress to the knockout stage, breaking a long Curse for the Defending champions. Mbappe is the tournament’s leading scorer, with five goals, and has set a global benchmark. He now has nine goals in only two World Cups.

While the others have come via Friendlies and qualifying, Mbappe is looking to make history in yet another World Cup and has been commendable at the club level. France will now meet Morocco in the World Cup semi-finals, and Mbappe will be ready to guide the national team to the final.

Related News |ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW

1. Lionel Messi – 15

It’s remarkable that Lionel Messi is still driving Argentina to their first World Cup since 1986. The 35-year-old has performed like a younger version of himself, turning games around with his passing and scoring abilities. Messi leads all international scorers with 15 goals in 2022. His four goals were from the World Cup 2022, with the remainder coming from Friendlies and qualifying.

After failing to win the World Cup in 2014, Messi appears to be on purpose when Argentina plays Croatia on Tuesday night, and the former Barcelona player will be more than equipped to lead his country to a second final.

For more updates, follow Khel Now on Facebook, Twitterand Instagram and join our community on Telegram.