Top five players with most goal contributions in FIFA World Cup 2022

The quadrennial event is reaching its climax with just four teams remaining in the tournament.

The quadrennial mega event is about to bring its curtains down as we have just 4 teams now battling it out for the prestigious trophy. Morocco became the first African team to reach the semi-finals of a World Cup after their heroics against Portugal. France scraped it out against England, Croatia stunned the Joga Bonito and a feisty affair between the Netherlands and Argentina saw the Albicelestes get the better of them. Although the likes of Alvaro Morata and Goncalo Ramos have also had 4 goal contributions in this World Cup, here’s a look at the top five players who have meant business until the Quarter Final Stage of FIFA World Cup 2022:

5. Olivier Giroud (France, 4 Goals)

France’s all-time top goal scorer with 52 goals has made himself seem to be ageless in this tournament. Scoring twice in France’s opening group stage fixture against Australia, he was relatively quiet until the Round of 16. He became the all-time top goal scorer for France surpassing the legendary Thierry Henry after he found the net against Poland in the Round of 16. Putting a dagger through the hearts of the English supporters, they scored once in the dying stages of the game as France capped off a famous 2-1 win against England in the Quarterfinal to march forward and face Morocco in the semi-finals.

4. Harry Kane (England, 2 Goals, 3 Assists)

Football doesn’t seem to come home despite him giving it his all. He Assisted twice in England’s 6-2 annihilation of Iran in their opening group-stage fixture and also went on to have another assist against Wales. He put his scoring boots on scoring one against Senegal in England’s 3-0 win in the Round of 16. The 2018 Golden Boot Winner got the all-important equalizer at a crucial point of the game in their Quarter final tie against France. The game hung tremendously poised at 1-1 but saw his penalty saved by Tottenham Hotspur teammate Hugo Lloris in the 84th minute. England bowed out of the competition after a 2-1 defeat.

3. Bruno Fernandes (Portugal, 2 Goals, 3 Assists)

The Portuguese Magnifico may have had a disappointing end to this tournament after their 1-0 loss to Morocco in the Quarter Final, but his form has certainly resurrected. Assisting twice in Portugal’s opening fixture against Ghana, he went on to capitalize on it by scoring two goals against a dogged Uruguayan defense. Although he was rested in their final group stage fixture against Korea Republic, he picked up right where he left off and Assisted Pepe in Portugal’s 6-1 annihilation of Switzerland in the Round of 16. He almost scored a Magical goal against Morocco but it was denied by the crossbar. Although Portugal is not going to showcase their class anymore in the semi-finals, they remain a prospect for the future.

2. Lionel Messi (Argentina, 4 Goals, 2 Assists)

You can see that someone from Heaven is pushing him to his extreme limits! The man from Rosario has stepped up and answered all his critics with fair measures. The Argentine captain, who is probably playing in his last World Cup, scored 2 goals in the group stage against Mexico and Saudi Arabia after missing a penalty against Poland. He Assisted Julian Alvarez in their do-or-die fixture against Mexico in their second group stage game. They also broke the deadlock against Australia in the Round of 16 matches. But we are already running out of praise for his assist to Nahuel Molina in the Quarter-final tie against the Netherlands. He rounded off the perfect performance after scoring from the penalty spot in regulation time and also converting one in the all-important tiebreaker to send the Dutch back home.

1. Kylian Mbappe (France, 5 Goals, 2 Assists)

Le Blues’ goal machine, 23-year-old Mbappe, has repeated his heroics from the 2018 FIFA World Cup yet again. He scored against Australia in his side’s opening Group D match and assisted Olivier Giroud with a peach of a delivery. “The Turtle” also bagged a second-half double against Denmark as France booked their spot in the knockouts. He is the leading goal scorer in the tournament as of now with 5 goals after he thrashed Poland out in the Round of 16 with 2 goals and an assist. Despite showing his class against the formidable Three Lions in the Quarterfinals he was not able to get on the score sheet. He remains the Forerunner in the contention for the Golden boot as it stands and will certainly have a say in the semi-finals.

