Top five most powerful goals at FIFA World Cup 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo unsurprisingly makes an appearance on the list.

There are few players in the World of Football who are known for their power strikes into the nets. There are players who have surprised everyone with their striking ability in FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski, Harry Kane and a few others have made their names in the list of powerful strikers in the world. Many pundits and fans believe that Ronaldo and Lewandowski’s power of striking the ball is unmatchable among current players.

Other than Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Kane there are a few new names that have surprised many with their pace of goal striking. Let’s have a look at the list of the top five players in this FIFA World Cup with the maximum pace of breaking the nets.

5. Harry Kane – 115.8 KM/h

England Captain Harry Kane has scored only one goal in the entire tournament so far. Kane’s goal in this World Cup came against Senegal in the Pre Quarter Final. Kane made a thumping Strike of 115.8 KM/h in the nets which made Senegal’s Goalie Eduardo Mendy look small in front of his strike. Kane was among the top contenders for winning Golden boots in this tournament, but so far he has managed to score only once.

4. Cristiano Ronaldo – 117.3 KM/h

The Portuguese Captain has had a little out-of-color tournament so far. In World Cup 2022 Ronaldo scored one goal and that too by penalty. Known for his Pace, Ronaldo’s bullet shot in Penalty had 117.3 KM/h pace against Ghana in Portugal’s opening game. Ronaldo after that had a little poor tournament and was benched by Santos in the Pre Quarter Final game against Switzerland.

3. Niclas Fullkrug – 118 KM/h

Germany had a poor show in the previous two consecutive FIFA World Cups. 2014 Champions struggled to qualify for the Round of 16 in 2018 as well as in 2022. German Forward Niclas Fullkrug with a powerful Strike of 118 KM/h speed against Spain in an 83-minute equalizer made him enter this list in the top three.

2. Ritsu Doan – 120 KM/h

Japan stunned Spain in the last game of the group stage. Their 2-1 win made them stand at pole position in Group E. Ritsu Doan in that game against Spain made a Thunderbolt Strike of 120 KM/h in the 48th minute to equalise, just three minutes later to Doan’s goal Ao Tanaka in 51st- minute score a brace to take a 2-1 lead against Spain.

1. Luis Chavez – 121.6 KM/h

26 years old Mexican midfielder Luis Chavez is number one on this list with his powerful bullet Strike against Saudi Arabia in their last group stage. Chavez with a powerful game in the midfield scored a brilliant goal to give a 2-0 lead to his team Mexico. Mexico could not qualify for the Round of 16.

