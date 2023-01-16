Top five highest goal scorers in Hockey World Cup 2023 so far

These players have started their campaign on a high and will look to stay on top at the end.

Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 is off to a great start with each team having played a match in their respective pools. Hosts India defeated Spain in their opening encounter (2-0) and drew the next game against England with both matches held in Rourkela, Odisha. Australia the tournament favorites decimated France (8-1) with John Hayward and Tom Craig scoring hat tricks and currently leading the goal-scoring charts.

5. Miralles Marc (2)

Miralles Marc along with countrymate Reyne Marc lead the scoring chart for Spain having scored two goals each. Spain failed to score in the opening Encounter against India but came back strongly against tournament debutant Wales. Marc scored a goal through a penalty corner with the other being a field goal. The win against Wales brought an end to the winless streak in the men’s World Cup with the last win coming way back in the 2014 edition against Malaysia.

4. Sleeve Sam (2)

The Attacker from New Zealand has made a good start to the tournament scoring two field goals in New Zealand’s opening encounter. NZ defeated tournament debutant Chile (3-1) and opened their scoring in the points table. Hiha Sam and Simon Child can form a good combo in the forward section with the latter having good experience playing in Indian conditions. Simon Child represented Delhi Waveriders in the Hockey India Pro League.

3. Ansell Liam (2)

Ansell Liam from England scored two field goals in the opening Encounter against Wales in Pool D. Liam and Sam Ward along with drag-flicker Nick Bandurack form the core of the English team. England drew their second match against India and failed to capitalize on the chances created. England currently holds the top spot with a greater goal difference and the final matches of both England and India will decide the pool winner who gets a direct entry into the quarterfinals.

2. Jeremy Hayward (3)

Australia scored eight goals in their opening fixture against France with Jeremy Hayward scoring a hat-trick with all his goals coming through penalty corners. The 29-year-old is playing his third World Cup and has represented Australia 162 times scoring 70 goals Apart from Hayward Australia also has Glovers in the mix who is also a PC expert. Jeremy’s elder brother is currently representing New Zealand at the World Cup.

1. Tom Craig (3)

Tom Craig scored three field goals and is one of the attackers to look forward to in the World Cup. He has been an integral part of the Australian team but has been frequently suffering from injuries. He played a vital role in the recently concluded test series against India and as expected started the mega event with a bang. Australia will be taking on Argentina in the second group stage match with winners booking the top spot in pool A.