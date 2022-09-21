Top finishers from Louisville-area regional tournaments

Led by individual Champion Emma Lindemoen, the Sacred Heart Academy golf team cruised to its ninth consecutive team title Monday in the Region Six Tournament at Seneca Golf Course.

Sacred Heart finished with a team score of 17-over-par 305, easily beating runner-up Assumption (357). Mercy was third at 373 and was followed by Collegiate (375) and North Oldham (379).

Sacred Heart and Assumption earned spots in the first round of the state tournament set for Tuesday at Heritage Hill Golf Course in Shepherdsville. The final rounds of the state tournament are set for Oct. 7-8 at Bowling Green Country Club.

Lindemoen, a sophomore, fired a 4-under 68 to take individual honors by four shots over Collegiate’s Alexis Haller (72). Whitefield Academy’s Jenna Estravillo was third with a 73 and was followed by Eastern’s Emma Ballengee (74) and Shelby County’s Isabella Wiley (75).

Joining Lindemoen as Sacred Heart’s top four scorers were Charly Garner (76), Ella Pankonin (80) and Grace Vernon (81).

Geriann Ackermann was Assumption’s top finisher, tying for 12th place with an 82. Rounding out Assumption’s top four were Hannah Bradow (85), Kaelin Stull (92) and Emary Thomas (98).

The top 10 individuals not on one of the top two teams also qualified for the first round of the state tournament. Joining Haller, Estravillo, Ballengee and Wiley as Qualifiers were North Oldham’s Morgan Higdon (79), South Oldham’s Avery Suter (80), Mercy’s Samantha Stone (81), Mercy’s Sydney McDill (82), North Oldham’s Lillian Muschinski (83) and Kentucky Country Day’s Sharini Shah (85).

Bullitt East’s Brown wins Region Five girls title

Bullitt East senior Macie Brown, the defending state champion, shot an even-par 72 to win Tuesday’s Region Five Tournament at Elizabethtown Country Club.

Brown won by four shots over North Hardin’s Ella Scherer (76) and five shots over Central Hardin’s Katie Gray (77).

North Hardin won the team title with a 336 and was followed by Central Hardin (379), Elizabethtown (414) and Bullitt East (422). North Hardin and Central Hardin earned spots in the first round of the state tournament set for Tuesday at Heritage Hill Golf Course.

Joining Brown as Louisville-area individuals to qualify for the first round of the state tournament were Bullitt East’s Grace Shepherd (102) and Butler’s Destiny Anderson (106).

Bullitt Central’s Hagan wins Region Five boys title

Elizabethtown (332) beat Central Hardin (333) by one shot to take the boys team title at Monday’s Region Five Tournament at Elizabethtown Country Club.

Central Hardin tied for second with Spencer County but won a two-hole playoff to join E’town in advancing to first-round state tournament play Monday at Heritage Hill Golf Course.

Bullitt Central senior Matt Hagan shot a 69 to take individual honors by two shots over LaRue County’s Carson Childress (71).

Other individuals from the Louisville area to qualify for the first round of the state tournament were North Bullitt’s Jeremiah Bratcher (77) and Dakota Woskom (81); Spencer County’s Seth Shelley (78), Evan Coffey (81) and Stephen Perry (85); and DeSales’ Brenden Pollock (84).

