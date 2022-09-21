Top finishers from Louisville-area regional tournaments

Led by individual Champion Emma Lindemoen, the Sacred Heart Academy golf team cruised to its ninth consecutive team title Monday in the Region Six Tournament at Seneca Golf Course.

Sacred Heart finished with a team score of 17-over-par 305, easily beating runner-up Assumption (357). Mercy was third at 373 and was followed by Collegiate (375) and North Oldham (379).

Sacred Heart and Assumption earned spots in the first round of the state tournament set for Tuesday at Heritage Hill Golf Course in Shepherdsville. The final rounds of the state tournament are set for Oct. 7-8 at Bowling Green Country Club.

Lindemoen, a sophomore, fired a 4-under 68 to take individual honors by four shots over Collegiate’s Alexis Haller (72). Whitefield Academy’s Jenna Estravillo was third with a 73 and was followed by Eastern’s Emma Ballengee (74) and Shelby County’s Isabella Wiley (75).

