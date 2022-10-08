Top Fall Arts & Entertainment Picks for Families Around Columbus

Top Fall Arts & Entertainment Picks for Families Around Columbus

A MARVEL-OUS DISNEY SHOW

As Spiderman learns, with great power comes great responsibility. And so, “Disney Junior Live on Tour: Costume Palooza,” finds Spidey, in his first such appearance with Disney, doing his best to rescue the costume party that Mickey, Minnie and their Pals are planning to throw. Also around for the fun are Alice from Alice’s Wonderland Bakery and friends from Puppy Dog Pals, Doc McStuffins and more Disney Junior favorites. The tour stops at the Palace Theater on Oct. 11. Tickets start at $30.50.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St. (Downtown), Columbus, 614-469-0939, capa.com

NEW WORKS BY CATCO

CATCO offers a reminder that good theater doesn’t just show up at your door in completely finished form. Its New Works Festival for Young Audiences, slated for Dec. 2-11 at the Columbus Performing Arts Center, offers a look at new and in-progress Productions at three different stages of development. The festival is targeted for ages 7 and older, but it’s really for anyone who’s willing to suspend a little more disbelief upon entering the hall. Not to mention, you’ll get a look at unfamiliar work that might just be moving or touching in just the right way. Festival passes are $15 for students, $25 for adults. Individual performance tickets will also be available as the shows approach.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button