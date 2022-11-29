Top eight highest World cup goal scorers for Portugal

The European sides are yet to get their hands on the prestigious Trophy

Portugal are a footballing powerhouse. Over the course of the World Cup, Portugal has been a force to be reckoned with. They have participated in eight World Cups including the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Their best performance was in 1966 when they Secured 3rd position in the tournament. Since 2002 they are a constant presence at the FIFA World Cup, even coming 4th in the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

The Portugal national team has its share of football legends and superstars. From Eusebio to Cristiano Ronaldo to rising star Joao Felix, the Nation is blessed with many such players. Although they have only played in 8 World cups since its Inception in 1930, they have been a fairly strong side in recent decades.

Let’s look at the top scorers for Portugal in FIFA World Cup history.

Bruno Fernades (2 goals)

Fernandes has shown great form in the FIFA World Cup 2022

Bruno recently got his name on the list by scoring two goals against Uruguay in FIFA World Cup 2022. The Manchester United star scored a cross turned goal and a penalty in extra time. Bruno’s efforts helped Portugal to secure a place in the round of 16 in the World Cup. With one group match still in hand and a match in the round of 16, Fernandes can extend his goal tally.

Maniche (2 goals)

Maniche scored his 2 goals in 2010 while Tiago scored his 2 in 2006. The Portugese scored the only goal in the match against Netherlands in 2006 world cup round of 16 also termed as ‘THE BATTLE OF NUREMBERG’ because of the fouls and cards received by each which in itself is a record.

Thiago (2 goals)

Tiago scored a brace in the match against North Korea in the 2010 world cup. The match saw a score line of 7 goals to nil. They were knocked out in the round of 16 in the 2010 world cup by Spain.

José Augusto (3 goals)

He was part of the Portugal Squad of the 1966 World Cup. He was Eusebio’s teammates and helped Portugal to 3rd spot. The right winger scored two goals against Hungary and a single against Korea DPR in the quarterfinals.

Jose Torres (3 goals)

The center forward Torres scored a goal against Hungary and Bulgaria and scored against USSR in the 3rd position match. They scored the winning goal in the match against USSR and Portugal won the 3rd spot in the 1966 World cup.

Pauleta (4 goals)

Pauleta is the 2n.d top scorer for the Portuguese side, after Cristiano, with 47 goals for the national side. He scored a Hattrick in the 2002 World cup in Japan and South Korea against Poland in the group stage matches. They were eliminated after the group stages in the 2002 world after getting defeated by South Korea and USA. He also played in the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany and scored a goal against Angola.

Cristiano Ronaldo (8 goals)

Roanldo is the all-time top scorer in men’s international football

Considered the Greatest player of all time by many, he has scored eight goals throughout his World Cup career, which spans five tournaments since 2006. Most of these goals ie, four goals came from the 2018 World Cup, when Ronaldo scored a fabulous Hattrick against Spain . They reached 4th position with his national side in the 2006 World cup in Germany. Ronaldo is also the top goal scorer for the Portugal side having scored a massive tally of 118 goals for Portugal. Cristiano is still playing in the 2022 World Cup and is close to breaking Eusebio’s record of nine goals. Having scored the opener for Portugal in this World cup, he would be hoping to break this record too in the games against Uruguay and South Korea.

Eusebio (9 goals)

The Portuguese international only played in one FIFA World cup, but it was enough for him to manage this record. Portugal got qualified for the first time in the World cup in 1966 and to everyone’s surprise got to the 3rd place. Eusebio played a significant role in that edition. The 1965 Ballon d’Or Winner scored four goals against Korea DPR in the quarter Finals to march them to the semi final. They lost to England who later won the tournament. Eusebio known as Black panther won the Golden boot of the tournament.

