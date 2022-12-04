Top college football conference championship Twitter trolls

Conference Championship weekend in college football is here, and Twitter trolls couldn’t help but chime in on the action.



Here’s a look at the best social media trolls from conference Championship weekend.

Led by running back Deuce Vaughn, the Wildcats defeated the Horned Frogs in the Big 12 Championship game, putting TCU’s College Football Playoff hopes in jeopardy. Vaughn rushed for 130 yards, 44 of them coming on an ankle-breaking touchdown run. According to ESPN Stats & Information, Saturday’s win gave Kansas State its third Big 12 title.

The Horned Frogs have rallied behind their version of the “Hypnotoad” this season. The frog with hypnotic eyes first appeared in the animated sci-fi show “Futurama.” The Wildcats put a feline twist on the character to celebrate their upset win.

Things were going smoothly for the Trojans. They had a 17-3 lead over the Utes with 12:08 remaining in the second quarter.

It was all Utah after that.

The Utes outscored the Trojans 44-7 the rest of the way en route to their second straight Pac-12 title. Utah quarterback Cameron Rising earned MVP honors, finishing with 328 total yards (310 passing, 18 rushing) and three passing touchdowns. Running back Ja’Quinden Jackson led the Utes on the ground with 105 yards rushing and two scores.

USC quarterback Caleb Williams has made headlines this season for his creative fingernail art. His design for Friday’s game contained an explicit jab directed at Utah. After the game, the Utes’ Twitter account executed a perfect troll using Williams’ nails.

Roadrunners quarterback Frank Harris decimated the Mean Green defense, finishing with 390 total yards (349 passing, 41 rushing) and five touchdowns (four passing, one rushing) to help his squad secure the Conference USA championship. UTSA’s second straight C-USA title is a fitting send-off, as the Roadrunners will join the American Athletic Conference next season.

To celebrate two consecutive conference titles, the Roadrunners’ social media team posted a video using Drake’s 2015 single “Back to Back.”