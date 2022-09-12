Top Campus Courses in 2022

Welcome to Golfweek’s Best 2022 Campus Courses in the United States. This list focuses on courses owned and/or operated by colleges or other campuses, with data pulled from Golfweek‘s Massive database of course rankings.

The hundreds of members of Golfweek‘s course-ratings panel continuously evaluate courses and rate them based on our 10 criteria. They also file a single, overall rating on each course. Those overall ratings on each course are averaged to produce a final rating for each that is then used to compile the Golfweek’s Best course rankings.

Listed with each course below is its average rating, location, designer(s) and whether the course is modern (m, built in or after 1960) or classic (c, built before 1960).

* New or returning to the list

Nos. 1-10



Yale Golf Course in Connecticut (Courtesy of Yale)

1. Yale Golf Course 7.42

New Haven, Conn.; Charles Blair Macdonald, Seth Raynor (c)

2. Culver Academies GC 7.11

Culver, Ind.; William B. Langford, Theodore Moreau (c)

3. Taconic (Williams College) 6.85

Williamstown, Mass.; Wayne Stiles, John van Kleek, Gil Hanse (c)

4. Rawls Course at Texas Tech 6.54

Lubbock, Texas; Tom Doak (m)

5. University Ridge (Wisconsin) 6:47

Madison, Wis.; Robert Trent Jones Jr. (m)

6. Jimmie Austin GC (Oklahoma) 6:46

Norman, Okla.; Perry Maxwell, Bob Cupp, Tripp Davis (c)

7. PFAU Course at Indiana University 6.37

Bloomington, Ind.; Steve Smyers (m)

8. Eisenhower GC Blue (US Air Force Academy) 6.34

Colorado Springs, Colo.; Robert Trent Jones Sr. (c)

T9. Warren Golf Course at Notre Dame 6.23

Notre Dame, Ind.; Bill Coore, Ben Crenshaw (m)

T9. Birck Boilermaker Golf Complex Ackerman-Allen (Purdue) 6:23 p.m

West Lafayette, Ind.; Pete Dye (m)

Nos. 11-20



Boar’s Head Resort’s Birdwood Course at the University of Virginia GC (Courtesy of Boar’s Head Resort)

11. Ohio State University GC Scarlet 6.22

Columbus, Ohio; Alister MacKenzie, Jack Nicklaus (c)

T12. University of Michigan Golf Course 6.20

Ann Arbor, Mich.; Alister MacKenzie (c)

T12. Boar’s Head Resort Birdwood (Virginia) 6.20

Charlottesville, Va.; Lindsay Ervin, Davis Love III (m)

T14. Birck Boilermaker Golf Complex Kampen (Purdue) 6.16

West Lafayette, Ind.; Pete Dye (m)

T14. Pete Dye River Course of Virginia Tech 6.16

Radford, Va.; Pete Dye (m)

16. Great River* (Sacred Heart) 6.13

Milford, Conn.; Tommy Fazio (m)

17. Mark Bostick GC (Florida) 6.12

Gainesville, Fla.; Donald Ross, Bobby Weed (c)

T18. Duke University GC 6.11

Durham, NC; Robert Trent Jones Sr., Rees Jones (c)

T18. University of New Mexico (Championship) 6.11

Albuquerque, NM; Red Lawrence (m)

20. UNC Finley Golf Course 6.08

Chapel Hill, NC; Tom Fazio (m)

Nos. 21-30



Lonnie Poole Golf Course at NC State in North Carolina (Courtesy of Lonnie Poole)

21. Course at Sewanee 6.04

Sewanee, Tenn.; Gil Hanse (m)

22. Palouse Ridge (Washington State) 6.03

Pullman, Wash.; John Harbottle III (m)

23. Vanderbilt Legends Club (North) 6.01

Franklin, Tenn.; Bob Cupp, Tom Kite (m)

24. The Orchards (Mount Holyoke) 5.96

South Hadley, Mass.; Donald Ross (c)

25. Stanford Golf Course 5.95

Stanford, Calif.; William P. Bell, George C. Thomas Jr., John Harbottle III (c)

26. University of Georgia GC 5.93

Athens, Ga.; Robert Trent Jones Sr., Davis Love III (m)

27. Radrick Farms (Michigan) 5.91

Ann Arbor, Mich.; Pete Dye (m)

28. University of Maryland GC 5.89

College Park, Md.; George Cobb, William Love (c)

29. US Naval Academy GC* 5.88

Annapolis, Md.; William S. Flynn (c)

30. Lonnie Poole GC (NC State) 5.85

Raleigh, NC; Arnold Palmer (m)

Nos. 31-40



The Walker Course at Clemson in South Carolina (Courtesy of Clemson)

31. The Walker Course at Clemson 5.80

Clemson, SC; DJ DeVictor (m)

32. Forest Akers West (Michigan State) 5.79

Lansing, Mich.; Arthur Hills, Bruce Matthews (c)

33. Vanderbilt Legends Club (South)* 5.74

Franklin, Tenn.; Bob Cupp, Tom Kite (m)

34. Oakland University (R&S Sharp Course)* 5.65

Rochester, Mich.; Warren Henderson, Rick Smith (m)

35. Robert Trent Jones Golf Course (Cornell)* 5.61

Ithaca, NY; Robert Trent Jones Sr. (c)

36. Furman Golf Club 5.59

Greenville, SC; RK Webel, Walter Cosby, Kris Spence, Scot Sherman (c)

37. Hotchkiss* 5.49

Lakeville, Conn.; Charles Banks, Seth Raynor (c)

38. Colbert Hills* 5.25

Manhattan, Kan.; Jeff Brauer, Jim Colbert (m)

39. Penn State (Blue)* 5.19

State College, Pa.; James Harrison, Ferdinand Garbin (m)

40. Finkbine GC* 5.14

Iowa City, Iowa; Robert Bruce Harris, Dick Nugent (c)