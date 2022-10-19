Top Breakout Players for the 2022-23 Season

Share of the vote: 12 percent of the maximum amount possible

Evan Mobley (Cleveland)

One of the 20 executives Polled voted for Evan Mobley as his top breakout candidate.

“Mobley’s a major focal point of his team,” an NBA executive told HoopsHype. “He had a very good season last year, but with his youth and skill set, he has room for much more upside. Adding Donovan Mitchell will help.”

Share of the vote: 9 percent of the maximum amount possible

Josh Giddey (Oklahoma City)

One of the 20 executives Polled voted for Josh Giddey as his top breakout candidate. Giddey tied for the seventh-most triple-doubles in a rookie season (4) in NBA history.

Share of the vote: 8 percent of the maximum amount possible

Zion Williamson (New Orleans)

One of the 20 executives Polled voted for Zion Williamson as his top breakout candidate, which was a bit surprising.

Share of the vote: 7 percent of the maximum amount possible

Cade Cunningham (Detroit)

One of the 20 executives polled voted for Cunningham as his top breakout candidate. Pistons forward Marvin Bagley III called Cunningham an All-Star-level player in a recent HoopsHype interview.

Dejounte Murray, James Wiseman, Kevin Porter Jr., Marvin Bagley III

Share of the vote: 5 percent of the maximum amount possible

Murray, Wiseman, Porter Jr., and Bagley III each received one general manager’s top vote for the best breakout candidate.

As noted on a recent HoopsHype podcast on the Warriors, one general manager who voted for Wiseman said, “We just saw the best of him in Japan. They’ll feature him in ways that’ll make his life easy.”

Jaden McDaniels (Minnesota)

Share of the vote: 4 percent of the maximum amount possible

The Timberwolves have been reluctant to include McDaniels in several trade discussions over the years and are banking on a breakout season from the forward as he moves into the starting lineup.

Share of the vote: 3 percent of the maximum amount possible

De’Aaron Fox, Jalen Brunson, Herb Jones, Onyeka Okongwu, OG Anunoby, Terance Mann

No player mentioned in this group will have more responsibility than Jalen Brunsonwho signed a four-year, $104 million deal to become the starting point guard for the New York Knicks.

“Brunson is really good on the ball,” one NBA general manager told HoopsHype. “He’s been good for years, but his touches are going to triple, so everyone is going to say he improved.”

Share of the vote: 2 percent of the maximum amount possible

De’Andre Hunter, Desmond Bane

For the Hawks to take the next step as a franchise, they’ll need a breakout season from Hunter, as one general manager told HoopsHype. Atlanta just rewarded the forward with a four-year, $95 million extension and is counting on it.

Share of the vote: 1 percent of the maximum amount possible

Kristaps Porzingis, Davion Mitchell, Devin Vassell

Kristaps Porzingis was in phenomenal shape and was the best player during training camp. He’s primed for a big season ahead as one of the top free agents available next summer in our HoopsHype rankings.

