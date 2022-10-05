Top basketball recruits considering Michigan set commitment dates

With a little more than a month until the early signing period, the Michigan men’s basketball program does not have any commitments for the 2023 class.

Duke has five. Michigan State and Ohio State each have four. Every Big Ten team has at least one committed prospect, except Michigan.

This is not cause for alarm. Michigan is a finalist for at least a couple of top prospects, and the early signing period is just that — early. Michigan could wait until April to sign players or even eschew high school prospects in favor of transfers.

Next season, the Wolverines will lose their two Graduate transfers, opening up a pair of scholarships. If nobody else leaves, head coach Juwan Howard could be very selective about adding players to the roster.

Here’s where things stand with Michigan’s 2023 recruiting board.

Isaiah Collier is the top point guard in the class and fourth overall prospect per the 247Sports composite rankings. He’s 6-foot-3 and plays for the Wheeler High School in Marietta, Georgia. Collier would be the first Georgian to play for Michigan since Brent “Air Georgia” Petway (2003-2007).

“Collier is an Athletic throwback-style point guard who has made strong impressions with his leadership and exceptional vision as a passer,” 247Sports Analyst Brandon Jenkins wrote in a Scouting report Filed in August.

“A playmaker with a wealth of tools to work with, Collier is the best in his class at making the assist. Whether it be pocket passes, pick and roll reads, or lob passes in a Transitional or half-court setting, Collier is adept at seeing the play before it happens and making on-time and on-target passes with Ultimate ease.”

Jenkins highlights Collier’s strength, ball handling, and defense, while noting “he is not reliable” as a shooter.

“The best part about his game is his ability to have a great impact on the game without having to score. Collier plays with a tremendous amount of confidence and is a point guard who is fun to watch when the momentum of a game is on his side.”

With grad transfer Jaelin Llewellyn graduating, Michigan doesn’t have a point guard on the roster for next season.

Collier will announce his college choice on Nov. 16, the final day of the week-long early signing period. His Finalists are Cincinnati, Michigan, UCLA, and USC. He’s taken official visits to all four.

“There are definitely a lot of good guards going to Michigan right now,” Collier told On3 Sports. “Juwan Howard is an NBA guy. They are getting players and are putting them in the league. I like how they play…and I’m looking forward to learning more about them.”

Michigan is also a finalist for Zayden Highalong with Arkansas, North Carolina, Texas, and Villanova.

The 6-foot-9 forward is from Spring Branch, Texas, but plays for national power Compass Prep in Arizona. He’s ranked No. 48 in the class.

High, who took an official visit to Ann Arbor, had great things to say about Howard and the Michigan program.

“The reason I put Michigan in my top five is because of the way Juwan Howard and his coaching staff went out of their way to take care of my family, my little sister, and to just make us feel at home while we were there, ” High told On3 Sports.

“Their facilities were top tier and their football program is obviously top tier. They have a good thing going over there, and it’s only going up. Coach Juwan showed me that they had a lot of guys like me in their offense before and what he could do to improve my game and get me to the next level. What kind of stood out to me was them going out of their way to take care of my family first.”

Like Collier, he had nice things to say about the other Finalists as well. High called North Carolina “probably the best visit.” Michigan’s competition is stiff in both cases.

The Wolverines are in the mix for a former Ohio State commit, George Washington III. Ranked No. 76 in the class, Washington has Michigan in his new top five along with Dayton, Louisville, Virginia, and Wake Forest. He’s set to visit Michigan this weekend.

“Playing for Coach Juwan Howard would be big time,” Washington told On3 Sports. “That’s another pro coaching staff. They get it done. Play style wise, I feel like it fits me too.”

A pair of centers, 7-foot Aaron Bradshaw (No. 6 overall prospect) and 6-foot-10 Papa Kante (No. 108), are also reportedly considering Michigan.

Howard has typically secured multiple commitments by this time. The recruiting landscape is changing, with many programs putting a higher emphasis on transfers. Michigan’s roster situation — no true seniors, no guaranteed NBA departures — is also a factor.

Michigan is operating at its own pace this offseason. That’s not a bad thing.