Top Basketball Player in 2024 Class from Alabama Announces Top Six, Commitment Date

The top basketball player in the Class of 2024 from the state of Alabama is nearing a decision on his commitment.

Labaron Philon, a 6-foot-4, 177-pound point guard from Mobile, Ala. will make his commitment at 12:30 pm CT on Friday.

Philo has narrowed his list down to six schools. Arkansas, Kansas, Auburn, Alabama, Tennessee and Ole Miss all have a shot at the guard from Baker High School.

Houston, Louisville, LSU and South Alabama were all in the initial running.

Philon’s primary recruiter from the Crimson Tide was Assistant Coach Antoine Pettway.

At this moment, it appears Philo may be leaning towards Bruce Pearl and the Tigers — but it is certainly not set in stone.

Philon was named the Alabama Class 7A Player of the Year as a sophomore in 2021-22.

The high school junior is an elite scorer. It’s Jan. 16, Philon scored 46 points — including 36 in the second half — in a win over LeFlore. Three days later, they scored 30 points. Most recently on Jan. 21, Philo scored 42 points.

Philon has been lighting up the scoreboard recently. Crimson Tide fans are hoping he is lighting up the scoreboard at Coleman Coliseum in 2024-25.

