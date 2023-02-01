Top Basketball Player in 2024 Class from Alabama Announces Top Six, Commitment Date

The top basketball player in the Class of 2024 from the state of Alabama is nearing a decision on his commitment.

Labaron Philon, a 6-foot-4, 177-pound point guard from Mobile, Ala. will make his commitment at 12:30 pm CT on Friday.

Philo has narrowed his list down to six schools. Arkansas, Kansas, Auburn, Alabama, Tennessee and Ole Miss all have a shot at the guard from Baker High School.

Houston, Louisville, LSU and South Alabama were all in the initial running.

