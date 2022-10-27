Top Area Volleyball Seniors Joining All-Star Game | KCII Radio

Six of the area’s best high school volleyball Seniors will get one last chance to show their stuff during the 29th annual Southeast Iowa Volleyball Classic. The rosters are assembled by coaches from the Southeast Conference and Southeast Iowa Super Conference nominating their Seniors and then voting on the 24 players they believe are most worthy of being named an All-Star.

The WACO Warriors will be represented by Ellah Kissell and Grace Coble. Kissell had a team-high 248 kills and added 34 aces and 259 digs this season for the 27-7 Warriors. Coble handed out an even 600 assists and mixed in 117 kills, 55 aces, 189 digs and 28 blocks to help WACO reach the Class 1A Region 8 semifinals.

There will also be four Winfield-Mount Union Wolves playing on November 5th. Outside hitter Melina Oepping was an all-around force in her final season at WMU, piling up 236 kills, 40 aces, 233 digs and 33 blocks. Middle Blocker Bradie Buffington is a force at the net with 200 kills and 51 blocks. Libero Keetyn Townsley is an elite back-row player with 74 aces and 398 digs. Setter Keely Malone finished with 88 kills, 596 assists, 45 aces and 27 blocks to lead the Wolves to 24 wins and another Super Conference North championship.

WACO’s Jay Coble will also be one of the coaches for this year’s Southeast Iowa Volleyball Classic. First serve will be the night of November 5th at 7 in Mediapolis.