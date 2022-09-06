Top Alabama Basketball Target Davin Cosby Talks Tuscaloosa Visit

Alabama basketball’s fall visit schedule is in full swing, and it kicked off with a visit from top target Davin Cosby this past weekend.

Cosby is a 6-foot-5 shooting guard in the Class of 2023. He is a four-star Recruit according to 247Sports’ composite rankings and Ranks as the No. 93 prospects in the nation.

“[The visit] was great. It was a good experience, a great environment,” Cosby told BamaCentral. “It really felt like a family over there.”

One of Cosby’s biggest strengths is his scoring ability, and the Alabama coaching staff sees that in him as well.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button