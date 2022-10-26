Top 7 spooky book recommendations for Halloween • Glam Adelaide

Share Tweet Share Share Email

With Halloween just around the corner, are you wanting to plunge yourself into the spooky spirit?

Lucky for you, the Glam literature team has put together 7 book recommendations to get you shaking in your boots this spooky season.

Jo Vabolis Recommends:

The House on Pleasant Street, by Sofie Laguna and Marc McBride (2022)

Young trick-or-treaters will love the story of Alby, who has just moved house and is trying hard to fit in and make new friends. Halloween night ends up being the perfect time for him to introduce his kooky, spooky family to the neighborhood.

Glen Christie Recommends:

Salem’s Lot, by Stephen King (1975)

Stephen King’s second novel, published almost 50-years ago, terrified me as a teen and has lost none of its power to scare – DO NOT read after dark!

Tracey Korsten Recommends:

The Lottery and Other Stories, by Shirley Jackson (1949)

Shirley Jackson is one of the great short-story writers of the 20th century. Her small-town gothic Tales are perfect for Halloween: truly, deeply, frightening. The Lottery, the main story in this collection, is one of the most famous short stories in the English language, and caused an outcry when it was first published in The New Yorker. Many people thought it was real. Be afraid of what humans can do to other humans; be very afraid…

Vanessa Elle Recommends:

Hidden Pictures, by Jason Rekulak (2022)

Incorporating a cleverly woven plot with creepy illustrations, Jason Rekulak’s Hidden Pictures is the perfect spooky read. It tells the story of a rehabilitated drug addict who takes a nannying role for a well-to-do family. Things are finally looking up for Mallory, until the family’s son starts drawing eerie pictures of his new Imaginary friend. Creepy enough without being too disturbing, this new adult novel explores what dark secrets may be buried in the picture-perfect suburbs.

Sue Mauger Recommends:

What We All Saw, by Mike Lucas (2022)

What We All Saw is the perfect novel to get you in the mood for Halloween. The Reader is kept on the edge of their seat for almost the entire book. The story keeps building until truth and myth become rolled into one. As this tension continues to grow throughout the book, the story comes to a satisfactory but unexpected end.

What We All Saw is a story you may not want or be able to put down. It is gripping from start to finish and for those young adults who like to be kept on the edge of their chair, this

may just be the story for you.

Kristin Stefanoff Recommends:

Ordinary Monsters by JM Miro (2022)

Set in a gritty Victorian London, this book features children with extraordinary talents pursued by a Monster made from shadows and his undead assistants. This new novel is filled with suspense, monsters both ordinary and not so ordinary, and a disturbing land of the dead Reminiscent of the Upside Down. Highly recommended for fans of dark fantasy.

House of Hollow by Krystal Sutherland (2021)

This young adult dark fantasy follows three sisters who mysteriously disappeared as children before reappearing…changed. Iris, the youngest of the three, is determined to do whatever it takes to find out the truth about a chapter of her life of which she has no memory. This book is creepy, gory, and explores in depth the difference between life and death.













