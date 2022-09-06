Top 50 players for 2022

The 2022 NFL regular season is just a few days away, but there’s still time to get those last-minute Fantasy football drafts in before the new year kicks off.

Here’s how we rank the top overall players heading into the 2022 Fantasy season:

1. Colts RB Jonathan Taylor



Taylor is coming off an incredible breakout campaign, and at 23 years old, he’s still just getting started.

2. Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey



Health will be the biggest key for CMC, but if he’s at full strength, he’s primed for a huge comeback year.

3. Vikings WR Justin Jefferson



If you’re tired of The Griddy, we’ve got some bad news: Jefferson appears to have signed a long-term lease with the end zone.

4. Chargers RB Austin Ekeler



A complete back and three-down playmaker, Ekeler should be one of the most productive players in the league if he stays healthy this year.

5. Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase



This passing offense will be high-flying once again this year, and Joe Burrow’s favorite target from college will keep making big plays.

6. Vikings RB Dalvin Cook



A steady workhorse who can still break the big one, Cook is one of the most reliable Fantasy options you’ll have on an annual basis.

7. Rams WR Cooper Kupp



They may not have the youth of Jefferson and Chase, but Kupp will once again be one of the most productive pass-catchers in the league this year.

8. Titans RB Derrick Henry



If Henry can still be the same player he was before last year’s injury, this ranking will look super low by the end of the year.

9. Bills WR Stefon Diggs



Josh Allen and the Bills are going to throw it all over the yard, and Diggs will once again be his top target.

10. Raiders WR Davante Adams



Reunited with his college quarterback, Adams should keep putting up huge numbers for the team he dreamed of playing for as a kid.

11. Steelers RB Najee Harris



The only thing holding Harris back could be a lackluster Offensive line, but he’s still a three-down Weapon who will be the focal point of this offense.

12. Giants RB Saquon Barkley



Another top-end back with a sky-high ceiling if healthy, Barkley is ready to silence the doubters with a big year if he avoids injury.

13. Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb



With Amari Cooper gone and Michael Gallup still working his way back from injury, Lamb should see the ball plenty coming from Dak Prescott.

14. Bengals RB Joe Mixon



Another franchise back who can make an impact on all three downs, Mixon should have even more room to work this year thanks to an overhauled Offensive line.

15. Lions RB D’Andre Swift



Injuries have held him back so far, but at full strength, Swift is ready for a breakout season that could put him among the best Fantasy weapons in the league.

16. Bucs WR Mike Evans



Tom Brady is back for another year, and this future Hall of Famer is headed for a ninth consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, and double-digit touchdowns for the third year in a row.

17. Broncos RB Javonte Williams



Another young, versatile back who is primed for a breakout campaign, Williams breaks tackles as well as any runner in the league.

18. Packers RB Aaron Jones



Even with AJ Dillon in the same backfield, Jones should get plenty of touches on the ground and through the air, and he knows what to do with them.

19. Chiefs TE Travis Kelce



Tyreek Hill’s departure should make Patrick Mahomes rely on Kelce even more this season.

20. Saints RB Alvin Kamara



Once again the engine that makes the Saints offense go, Kamara should see another year full of touches, both as a runner and a receiver.

21. Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill



They don’t have Patrick Mahomes anymore, but Hill is still a game-breaker who could help Tua Tagovailoa take the next step in his development.

22. Bucs RB Leonard Fournette



After signing a new three-year extension in the offseason, Fournette is back after proving last year that he can be a three-down weapon for Tom Brady.

23. 49ers WR Deebo Samuel



No matter how he gets the ball in his hands, Deebo is going to make big things happen with it, regardless of who is playing quarterback.

24. Ravens TE Mark Andrews



Lamar Jackson’s primary target could see even more action after the Ravens sent Marquise Brown to Arizona.

25. Browns RB Nick Chubb



Expect the Browns to lean on the ground game for most of the Fantasy season, which should mean plenty of touches for Chubb.

26. Bills QB Josh Allen



The Bills are the Super Bowl favorite for most, and Allen’s rare skill set is a huge reason why.

27. Falcons TE Kyle Pitts



Even with the addition of fellow top-10 pick Drake London, Pitts should still be the No. 1 pass-catcher in Atlanta.

28. Ravens QB Lamar Jackson



In a contract year, back at full strength, Jackson is primed to return to his MVP form.

29.Panthers WR DJ Moore



A healthy Baker Mayfield gives Moore a huge upgrade at quarterback, which was really the only thing keeping him from putting up huge numbers.

30. Chargers QB Justin Herbert



Already one of the most dynamic passers in the league, Herbert has tons of weapons, and the athleticism to add some value as a runner.

31. Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr.



Speaking of quarterback improvements, the addition of Matt Ryan should be huge for Pittman, who has all the traits to maximize his role as Indy’s No. 1 receiver.

32. Cardinals RB James Conner



After rushing for 15 touchdowns last season, Conner proved he can carry the load, and keep Kliff Kingsbury’s offense balanced.

33. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes



Somehow, it feels like Mahomes is underrated heading into this season. They may have lost Tyreek Hill, but Mahomes didn’t lose any of the rare skills that make him special.

34. Eagles WR AJ Brown



Jalen Hurts needed another legit weapon to take the Eagles’ passing game to the next level, and Brown provides exactly that.

35. Bengals WR Tee Higgins



They may be the No. 2 in Cincy, but Higgins still has the traits of a No. 1 receiver, and Joe Burrow will still send plenty of targets his way.

36. 49ers RB Eli Mitchell



Trust a Kyle Shanahan running back at your own risk, but Mitchell proved last year that he deserves the lion’s share of the touches again this season.

37. Chargers WR Mike Williams



Justin Herbert is already one of the best quarterbacks in the league, and he’s going to sling the ball plenty this year. Even with Keenan Allen in the picture, Williams should put up his share of big numbers.

38. Commanders WR Terry McLaurin



Even with a questionable quarterback situation, “Scary Terry” is just too good not to have a huge year in 2022.

39. 49ers TE George Kittle



The do-it-all playmaker should be Trey Lance’s best friend in the quarterback’s first year as the starter.

40. Bears RB David Montgomery



The Offensive line is still a huge question mark, but Montgomery has a three-down skill set, and the scheme should be a huge improvement this year.

41. Broncos WR Courtland Sutton



The arrival of Russell Wilson should be a huge boost for this entire offense, especially the Broncos’ top pass-catchers like Sutton.

42. Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott



Even with Tony Pollard lurking behind him, Elliot should still get plenty of runs on all three Downs this season.

43. Bengals QB Joe Burrow



With tons of weapons, and an upgraded Offensive line, there’s no reason to believe Burrow will do anything but build on last year’s success.

44. Broncos QB Russell Wilson



Wilson’s new home features tons of weapons, and an offensive scheme that might finally unleash his rare skill set to its lofty potential.

45. Raiders TE Darren Waller



Davante Adams will cut into his target share, but also divert attention, giving Waller more open space to work.

46. ​​Seahawks WR DK Metcalf



It’s a huge drop-off from Russell Wilson to Geno Smith, but Metcalf still has rare athleticism and explosiveness, which should result in plenty of production.

47. Ravens RB JK Dobbins



If he’s back to full strength after missing last season, Dobbins has a complete skills that should allow him to put up huge numbers in Baltimore’s run-heavy scheme.

48. Rams RB Cam Akers



Health will be the key for Akers, but if he’s able to stay on the field, he’s in perfect position to have a career year in 2022.

49. Cardinals QB Kyler Murray



Now that he’s got his long-term extension, Murray can focus on being the MVP candidate we saw for the first half of last season.

50. Chargers WR Keenan Allen



Justin Herbert’s No. 1a, Allen is one of the most savvy route-runners in the league, and rarely loses out on contested catches.