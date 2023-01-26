Top 50 NFL players scheduled to become free agents in 2023
The NFL’s free agency period kicks off in early March and it should be a wild ride as there are several big-name quarterbacks expected to hit the market.
Here is a list of the top 50 players scheduled to become free agents during the new league year:
1. QB Lamar Jackson
2. QB Tom Brady
3. QB Geno Smith
4. RB Josh Jacobs
5. RB Saquon Barkley
6. DT Javon Hargrave
7. FS Jessie Bates
8. CB Jamel Dean
9. LB Lavonte David
10. RB Tony Pollard
11. RT Mike McGlinchey
12. LT Orlando Brown Jr.
13. DT Daron Payne
14. DT Dalvin Tomlinson
15. CB James Bradberry
16. CB Cameron Sutton
17. FS Jordan Poyer
18. CB Patrick Peterson
19. TE Dalton Schultz
20. DE Marcus Davenport
21. LB Tremaine Edmunds
22. LB Leighton Vander Esch
23. LB TJ Edwards
24. DT Dre’Mont Jones
25. WR Jakobi Meyers
26. LB David Long
27. DT Zach Allen
28. EDGE Jadeveon Clowney
29. OT Kaleb McGary
28. DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson
29. CB Jonathan Jones
30. QB Daniel Jones
31. LB Germaine Pratt
32. OG Ben Powers
33. WR Juju Smith-Schuster
34. EDGE Melvin Ingram
35. EDGE Justin Houston
36. EDGE Brandon Graham
37. TE Mike Gesicki
38. RT Jawaan Taylor
39. QB Jimmy Garoppolo
40. WR Mecole Hardman
41. WR Allen Lazard
42. C Ethan Pocic
43. SS Taylor Rapp
44. FS Vonn Bell
45. SS Donovan Wilson
46. C Garrett Bradbury
47. TE Evan Engram
48. CB Rock Ya-Sin
49. RB Jamaal Williams
50. EDGE Yannick Ngakoue
