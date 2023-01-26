Top 50 NFL players scheduled to become free agents in 2023

The NFL’s free agency period kicks off in early March and it should be a wild ride as there are several big-name quarterbacks expected to hit the market.

Here is a list of the top 50 players scheduled to become free agents during the new league year:

1. QB Lamar Jackson

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

2. QB Tom Brady

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

3. QB Geno Smith

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

4. RB Josh Jacobs

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

5. RB Saquon Barkley

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

6. DT Javon Hargrave

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

7. FS Jessie Bates

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

8. CB Jamel Dean

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

9. LB Lavonte David

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

10. RB Tony Pollard

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

11. RT Mike McGlinchey

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

12. LT Orlando Brown Jr.

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

13. DT Daron Payne

Dec 20, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team nose tackle Daron Payne (94) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass against the Seattle Seahawks in the fourth quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

14. DT Dalvin Tomlinson

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

15. CB James Bradberry

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

16. CB Cameron Sutton

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

17. FS Jordan Poyer

(AP Photo/David Becker)

18. CB Patrick Peterson

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

19. TE Dalton Schultz

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

20. DE Marcus Davenport

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

21. LB Tremaine Edmunds

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

22. LB Leighton Vander Esch

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

23. LB TJ Edwards

24. DT Dre’Mont Jones

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

25. WR Jakobi Meyers

Jan 8, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) tries to break a tackle by Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White (27) after a catch in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

26. LB David Long

Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Sports

27. DT Zach Allen

28. EDGE Jadeveon Clowney

[Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal]Browns 7

29. OT Kaleb McGary

December 19, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Atlanta Falcons Offensive tackle Kaleb McGary (76) during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

28. DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

29. CB Jonathan Jones

Nov 24, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones (31) returns an interception off Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins ​​(not pictured) during the first quarter at US Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

30. QB Daniel Jones

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

31. LB Germaine Pratt

Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports

32. OG Ben Powers

Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports

33. WR Juju Smith-Schuster

(Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

34. EDGE Melvin Ingram

Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

35. EDGE Justin Houston

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

36. EDGE Brandon Graham

(Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

37. TE Mike Gesicki

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

38. RT Jawaan Taylor

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

39. QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

40. WR Mecole Hardman

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

41. WR Allen Lazard

42. C Ethan Pocic

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

43. SS Taylor Rapp

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

44. FS Vonn Bell

45. SS Donovan Wilson

[Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

46. ​​C Garrett Bradbury

47. TE Evan Engram

(Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

48. CB Rock Ya-Sin

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

49. RB Jamaal Williams

Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

50. EDGE Yannick Ngakoue

Oct 2, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) narrowly misses being sacked by Indianapolis Colts defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Story Originally appeared on Raiders Wire