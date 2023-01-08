Top 50 Fantasy Football Players for 2023

The 2022 Fantasy football season is officially in the rearview mirror, and what a wild ride it’s been. We saw the utter collapse of the quarterback position, as the likes of Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Matthew Stafford (to name a few) saw their numbers decline. Overall, just four signal-callers averaged more than 20 Fantasy points this season. That’s down from the nine who hit that mark last year.

.

