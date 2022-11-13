A literary person’s influence depends upon many factors including their readership, fanbase, depth in writing, how well they connect with the readers, and their achievements, among many more parameters. In this article, the top 5 young stars of Indian Literature in 2022 will be listed. The information provided in this article has been carefully curated and gathered from notable sources including leading national and international news networks by our competent editors. There is no strict protocol to decide someone’s influence as these things can’t be measured in purely statistical terms, but we believe these five young stars are certainly the future of the Indian Literary field.

The top 5 young stars of Indian Literature in 2022 are

Kaushiki Sarkar

Subham Acharya

Pragya Gogoi

Jyoti Matania

Judy Balan

Here is all you need to know about these top young stars of Indian Literature in 2022.

KAUSHIKI SARKAR

Kaushiki Sarkar is an ambitious woman who was born on 11th May, 2004. She hails from Kolkata, West Bengal.

Kaushiki Sarkar is the Founder of Enchanted Books Publication. She is a Poet, Social Worker, Motivator, Painter and Nyctophiliac. Darkness, moon and stars soothe her soul. She buried her thoughts and emotions inside her until she started writing. Writing is her antidote and passion.

She was Featured in the Cover Story of RK Magazine (May Edition 2022) and in an international magazine, Pachagazine. She has won numerous Awards like International Women’s Laureate Award, The Prime Women Achievers Award 2022, Indian Stardom Award, Sparkling Scribbler Of The Year 2021 and many more. She is Featured in national and international News Sites, Magazines and International Newspapers like Hindustan Metro, Zee5, Google News, Fox Interviewer, The Asian Herald, Entrepreneur Hunt, UK Times Now, Atlanta News, London Journal News, Punjab Metro, Spotify and many more. Her write-up was Featured in The Diaspora Times Global (Weekly Kenyan Newspaper).

She has won numerous writing contests. She is co-author in more than 80+ anthologies and Compiler of 10+ anthologies. She has completed a marketing internship from Hues Of Life Foundation. She has worked as a social worker in the Aashman Foundation. She is a member of the Indian Women’s History Museum.

SUBHAM ACHARYA

“The words I weave today will make me what I wish to become,

The Words I weave will remain as my Essence when I’m gone.”

Author Subham Chandra Acharya is an aspiring writer from Bhubaneshwar who believes in creating a world that people fail to see through his works.

He’s a Medical student from Shaheed Lakshman Nayak Medical College, Koraput.

He has participated in several anthologies and magazines.

He has experience of once writing blogs and short stories under the pseudonym “Underdog Ace”.

He is the author of “The Anglerfish – A collection of lives never felt” that opens as a symbolic representation of Social issues not talked about.

PRAGYA GOGOI

“Whispers of a Nyctophile” famed poet and author Pragya Gogoi is rapidly carving a niche for herself in the international Poetry arena after winning several Accolades within India in the past 2 years. Her work was selected this year for publication in two elite international literary forums/journals based in USA and Ireland and was the Sole Indian Writer selected in both Forums for those journal issues. She was also recognized by The Munster Literature Centre, Ireland for her poetry.

Starting the year by grabbing the winner’s title in Poetry in CLA Global Awards, she grabbed the Runner Up Trophy soon after, at the TEQ Literary Awards by Ahmadabad Book Club conducted nationally. In August 2022, she made it to the top 10 Finalists of VOS-Poetry in Pamphlets- one of the most prestigious Poetry competitions in India for contemporary Poets and finished as a Special Mention awardee.

The 22-year-old poet, author and engineer hails from Assam, Northeast India and came into light after the release of her debut book – “Whispers of a Nyctophile” that instantly became an Amazon best seller for several weeks across various categories. She created the record of being the youngest Indian author to write a best-selling debut book in just 3 days in August 2020. She actively writes for various Magazines and literary Forums and her work has been published in several literary Journals and reviews across India, USA and Europe. Pragya has also co-authored 11 volumes of Poems and is currently working on her second Poetry collection which is expected to get published sometime during the 1st half of 2023.

She was the Winner of Best Author Poetry 2021 in the National CBA Awards Season 1, Nazm-e-Sahitya Awardee 2021, Best Author Poetry by Poetic Caesura Book Awards Season 1, AIBA 2021 Overall Winner for Excellence in literature among several others. Pragya was a 2021 Indian Book Awards finalist and was Nominated for the prestigious Orange Flower Awards 2022 in the Poetry category. The Talented young poet is very vocational about Reviving traditional Poetry that is slowly losing its Essence in today’s world where Poetry is being popularized across social media channels as 2 3 liners with aesthetics. She has constantly spoken about the need to revive Poetry in its original form and understand the true art behind how they are written and how much knowledge and depth a true poem carries.

Her Poetry style shows great understanding of Poetic literature and Mostly explores Deeper meanings of human emotions, social issues, mental health and lives of common people. In 2021, Gogoi was ranked in the list of 100 Inspiring Authors of India followed by Asia’s top 100 Women Icons in literature category by various organizations of repute. The same year, her debut book was Featured in Hindustan Times’ among 13 most impactful reads in modern literature along with Outlook India’s must read recommendations list.

Juggling a career between science and literature, she was honored by ISRO and IITRAM Ahmadabad in January 2022 at the International Conference for Futuristics Advancements in Materials, Manufacturing and Thermal Sciences (ICFAMMT 2022) with the “Best Technical Session Award” for her research on differential mounts and Rear inboard Braking systems of FSAE vehicles. She is an alumnus of Vellore Institute of Technology, Chennai, from where she graduated with a Bachelors degree in Mechanical Engineering. Pragya is a Robotics enthusiast and along with her team, she has represented her university at World Robotics Championship 2019, Roboprix 2019, ABU Asia Pacific Robocon 2020 and 2021. International Rover Challenge 2020, International Planetary Aerial Systems Challenge 2021 among others and has achieved significant national, international rankings and podium finish wins for the university.

Pragya also has a keen interest in music and holds a Bachelor’s degree in Hindustani Classical music (vocals) coupled with Instrumental skills on the violin and has previously performed on radio and stage shows. A curious writer who loves experimenting with different genres, the poet is also eyeing for a fiction debut soon and has her upcoming crime thriller’s work in progress.

JYOTI MATANIA

Born and brought up in Odisha, Jyoti Matania has come a long way !! Currently Pursuing her bachelors in political science she aims to become a civil servant. Being co-authored in 40+ anthologies and in the process of being more, her work “CLIMACTERICS” has been honored by the Indian Book of Records. The title “Aaj ki Womaniya “, ‘The real heroes, and ‘Kalinga Kanya’ aptly justifies her Essence of being the best version of herself..A national debater,fashionista &yes now a writer..has allowed to be ME!

Celebrating yourself the way you are has allowed her to be voice for the voiceless and carry herself the way she is!! (BTC; be the change award) has recognized this thought of hers and bestows this title to her..

A Writer, Compiler, Author, Debator&an Entrepreneur ……comes next to her while the line which kind of really makes her compliments her is “Love yourself first and everything else falls into line”. The real difficulty is to overcome how you think about yourself. “You Yourself, as much as anybody in the universe, deserve your love and affection”.

Moreover honored with literary felicitations like SAHITYAKOSH SAMMAN 2021, TAGORE COMMEMORATIVE HONOUREE 2021 for her anthology Fierce Fearless’n’Flawed has allowed her to pen her thoughts relentlessly!

She believes in creating her own path instead of complaining about the circumstances; She creates the new ones….

Being fierce, tough & bold is what has allowed her to stand against all odds of life!!

Work profile

The finest perfection of simplicity is what makes her & her work profile more crisp, solid and efficient.

Being a Writer, Compiler, Author, Debator & an Entrepreneur she works exactly as it is penned symmetrically in the process so….

Writing her thoughts

Compiling the ideas

Authoring it down

Debating her voice for the voiceless

Entrepreneuring it to live on her terms…

Work done So far

Her projects till date:

1) Fierce Fearless n’ Flawed

2) Unseen Blessings ‘Dua’

3) Holika

4) Climacterics (Indian Book of Records)

5) Revival (Bravo book of International World Records)

Debated at State, National, Chancellor Cups & MUN’s..

Awards and Recognitions:

1.Sahitya Kosh Sammaan..

2. Tagores Commemorative Honouree.

3. Honored with the “Be the Change Award” by OMG book of records for her book Fierce Fearless ‘n’ Flawed

4. Indian Books Of Records Holder for her anthology ” CLIMACTERICS “

5. “The Real Heroes” title by the great podium for her unwavering commitment towards literature.

6. Being Featured in the national Magazine as “Aaj Ki Womaniya”

7. Honored with the title of “Kalinga Kanya”

8. Honored by the Institute of Company Secretaries Of India as state topper in a Quiz competition.

9. Honored with “Writer of the Year Award” by Forever Star book of World Records.

10.National Debater (won the title in 2020)

11. India’s Diva Awardee for being a Compiler & writer in the book ‘CLIMACTERICS’

12. Felicitated with the honor of “The Real Super Woman Awards” by Forever Star India Records

13. Honored as State NSS

Debate holder by education minister Odisha.

14. Awarded at ‘Elite Carnival of Book & Literature ‘wid the prestigious ‘Rabindranath Tagore International Prize of Art & Literature

15. Honored with ‘Inkzoid& Glorious book of records’ for securing 12 titles in less than 2 months.

16. Nominee as NE8x Litfest 2022& recognized as literary icon by NE8x for 2022

17. Published as “Hall of the fame” by Elysian Magazine

Upcoming Projects-

Survivors (anthology)& Solo book on the way…

Aiming for Asia Book of Records!

To sum up ‘SHE’ is a Hustler, Bustler & Knocker. Her energy to do so much more

makes so apt to say that which is also her

(mantra of jeet). “Life’s journey is not to arrive your grave safely, in a well preserved body, but rather to skid in sideways totally worn out and say HolyShit, that’s the ride ..this is how I wanna go!” says Jyoti Matania.

JUDY BALAN

Judy Balan (born 2 September 1981), is a Comedy Writer and author who debuted with the bestselling novel Two Fates: The Story of My Divorce, a parody of Chetan Bhagat’s Two States: The Story of My Marriage. She is also the author of the blog Woman and a Quarter.

She is the author of Two Fates: The Story of My Divorce (published by Westland in Dec 2011) Sophie Says: Memoirs of a Breakup Coach (published by Westland in May 2013), How to Stop Your Grownup From Making Bad Decisions (Book # 1 in the Nina the Philosopher series published by HarperCollins, India and HarperCollins, USA in Feb 2016 and HarperCollins UK in June 2016), Tweenache in the Time of Hashtags (Book #2 in the Nina the Philosopher series) and Half Boyfriend – a parody of Chetan Bhagat’s Half Girlfriend. She writes Comedy across mediums and used to blog at Woman and a Quarter.

Featured in Femina, Scroll, and Vogue, she is based in Chennai and is certainly one of the top young stars of Indian Literature.

Kaushiki Sarkar, Subham Acharya, Pragya Gogoi, Jyoti Matania, and Judy Balan are the future of Indian Writing. We expect impactful works from all these five young stars of Indian Literature.