Robert Lewandowski is one of the greatest talents to play in the Bundesliga during the modern era and will go down as one of the greatest Bundesliga players of all time.

The now-Barcelona forward scored 312 Bundesliga goals in 384 games combined for Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. He has scored every kind of goal you can think of.

We’ve taken the difficult task of looking at the great striker’s goals in the German top flight and narrowed them down into a top 5 across his amazing career!

Here are the top 5 Robert Lewandowski Bundesliga goals, across his time in the German division for Dortmund and Bayern Munich.

The top 5 Robert Lewandowski Bundesliga goals

5) Borussia Dortmund 5-0 Freiburg 2013/14 season

FREIBURG IM BREISGAU, GERMANY – APRIL 02: Robert Lewandowski of FC Bayern Muenchen is challenged by Nico Schlotterbeck of Freiburg during the Bundesliga match between Sport-Club Freiburg and FC Bayern München at Europa-Park Stadion on April 02, 2022 in Freiburg im Breisgau, Germany. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Matchday 7 of the 2013/14 season saw Borussia Dortmund host Freiburg at Signal Iduna Park.

Dortmund dominated the game from start to finish, putting five goals past their opponents. However, the talking point of the game was in the 58th minute when Lewandowski grabbed his first goal of the match.

A lofted pass from Marco Reus on the left was brought down outside the six-yard box from Lewandowski, who controlled the ball and shrugged off two Defenders before lobbing the goalkeeper.

An Absolute banger of a strike, and that’s why it comes in at number 5 on our list of the top 5 Robert Lewandowski Bundesliga goals!

4) Bayern Munich 3-0 Eintracht Frankfurt 2014/15 season

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY – FEBRUARY 26: Robert Lewandowski of FC Bayern Muenchen and Evan Ndicka of Eintracht Frankfurt during the Bundesliga match between Eintracht Frankfurt and FC Bayern München at Deutsche Bank Park on February 26, 2022 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Matchday 28 of the 2014/15 season saw Lewandowski score an unbelievable goal during Munich’s dominance of Frankfurt at the Allianz Arena.

Lewandowski would open the scoring in the first 15 minutes of the game after a cushioned header from Thomas Muller was controlled by Lewandowski, who flicked the ball over the defender’s head before Smashing the ball on the volley into the top left corner of the goal.

Easily one of the greatest goals in the striker’s career, and that is why it comes in at number 4 on our list of the top 5 Robert Lewandowski Bundesliga goals!

3) Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Bayern Munich 2011/12 season

MADRID, SPAIN – NOVEMBER 06: Mario Gotze (2nd L) of Borussia Dortmund celebrates with team-mate Robert Lewandowski after scoring their team’s second goal during the UEFA Champions League Group D match between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on November 6 , 2012 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Matchday 30 of the 2011/12 season saw Borussia Dortmund welcome Bayern Munich to Signal Iduna Park, where Lewandowski would be the decisive factor in the game.

For the majority of the game, it looked as if the deadlock wasn’t going to be broken until the 77th minute, where Lewandoski capitalized on a shot from Kevin Grobkreutz and improvised backheeling the ball past an off-guard Neuer to make the game 1 -0 and secure the win for Borussia Dortmund.

Smashing an absolutely Glorious Strike past the team we would eventually go on to join is just one of the reasons that we’re putting this goal in at #3 on our list!

2) Bayern Munich 3-1 FC Ingolstadt 2016/17 season

MUNICH, GERMANY – APRIL 23: Robert Lewandowski of FC Bayern Muenchen celebrates after scoring his team’s second goal during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern München and Borussia Dortmund at Allianz Arena on April 23, 2022 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Matchday 3 of the 2016/17 season saw Bayern Munich host Ingolstadt at the Allianz Arena.

Ingolstadt took a shock lead in the first 10 minutes through Dario Lezcano. However, it wouldn’t take long for Bayern to get an equalizer and orchestrate a comeback, as Lewandowski would score 5 minutes after the opener.

The goal occurred after a through ball to the left wing from Franck Ribery was met by Lewandowski, who chipped the keeper first time with the ball dipping under the crossbar at the last second.

Bayern would go on to win the game 3-1, with goals coming from Xabi Alonso and Rafinha, but it was Lewandowski’s legendary Strike that would make it to number 2 on our list!

1) Bayern Munich 5-1 VfL Wolfsburg 2015/16 season

WOLFSBURG, GERMANY – MAY 14: Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich in action during the Bundesliga match between VfL Wolfsburg and FC Bayern München at Volkswagen Arena on May 14, 2022 in Wolfsburg, Germany. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Matchday 6 of the 2015/16 Bundesliga season saw arguably Lewandowski’s best Bundesliga goal alongside his Greatest performance as he scored five goals against Wolfsburg.

Lewandowski’s five strikes would come in the space of 9 minutes, with him saving the best for last as in the 60th minute of the game.

A cross on the right-hand side from Mario Gotze was met by a Spectacular effort from Lewandowski, who scissor-kicked the ball into the left side of the goal.

One of the Greatest goals in Bundesliga history, and for that reason, it sits here in the #1 position of the top 5 Robert Lewandowski Bundesliga goals!

You can watch all of Lewandowski’s best goals here.

You can find all of the latest football news and rumors right here on GiveMeSport!

next story previous story



News Now – Sport News