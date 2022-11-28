Top 5 NBA players with the highest career usage rate in NBA history featuring Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and more

NBA stars are becoming more and more versatile. As a result, usage rate has become a common statistic to measure a player’s value.

For context, usage rate is the percentage of team plays involving a single player while he is on the floor. That being said, here are some of the all-time leaders in the metric.

Top 5 highest career usage rates in NBA history:

5) Kobe Bryant

Kicking off the list is LA Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant. In his 20 NBA seasons, the five-time Champion posted a career usage rate of 31.8%.

It’s not surprising to see Bryant on this list, given that he is one of the greatest scorers in league history. Following the departure of Shaquille O’Neal, he became the focal point of the Lakers’ offense for more than a decade.