Top 5 NBA players born on Halloween, featuring Cole Aldrich, Steven Hunter, and more

NBA players are known for their slightly eccentric tastes when it comes to clothing. However, even they have a good reason to put on the most ridiculous of outfits on October 31.

October 31 is when Halloween is celebrated in many countries, where people dress up in whacky costumes and take part in festivities.

For some people, the last day of October also happens to be their birthday. With that said, let’s list down five NBA players who were born on this spooky holiday.

#1 Cole Aldrich (Born 31 October 1988)