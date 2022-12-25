Top 5 goal scorers in men’s football this year (2022)

The common consensus seems to be that there is a shortage of conventional centre-forwards in football right now. But that doesn’t mean that there is any scarcity when it comes to goalscorers.

2022 has been a year packed with footballing action and we’ve seen several top forwards make an impression over the course of the last 12 months. We also had the World Cup this year and that was quite a goalfest in itself.

In terms of finding the back of the net, which footballer has had the best year? Without further ado, let’s take a look at the top five goal scorers in men’s football this year.

#5 Lionel Messi – 35 goals (Argentina/Paris Saint-Germain)