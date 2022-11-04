Top-5 goal-scorers in FIFA World Cup history | Video | FIFA World Cup News

As the FIFA World Cup is all set to kick off on November 20, let us take a look at the top-5 goal-scorers in the history of the tournament.

5. Pele (Brazil)

Regarded as the best footballer on the planet, Pele inspired Brazil to the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cup titles. He was just 17 years of age when he won the World Cup with the Selecao in 1958. The man known as the King in Brazil has a remarkable scoring record and honors to his name. The Brazilian Maestro played in four World Cups from 1958 to 1970. He scored a mind-boggling 12 goals in just 14 appearances. In the 1958 World Cup, Pele found the back of the net six times in four matches. The No. 10 was given the best young player award during the 1958 edition.

4 Just Fontaine (France)

French striker Just Fontaine played only in the 1958 World Cup. However, he scored a jaw-dropping 13 goals in that campaign, earning him the prestigious Golden Boot award. He achieved this feat in just six games making him the highest goal-scorer in a single edition. This record has not been surpassed so far. He started his international career in 1953 and ended in 1960. His 13 goals in 1958 included 4 goals against the Mighty West Germany as France finished third.

3. Gerd Muller (West Germany)

Der Bomber, as he is called, scored a Mighty 14 goals in 13 Appearances in the World Cup. They played in the 1970 and the 1974 editions. Muller held the record for the most number of World Cup goals for 32 years before Brazilian superstar Ronaldo Lima broke it in 2006. Muller’s most successful World Cup campaign was in 1970 where he netted 10 times to claim the Golden Boot as the Germans ended third. Muller’s elegant link up with fellow teammate Franz Beckenbauer inspired West Germany to Glory in 1974. Muller netted the winner as West Germany edged out the Netherlands 2-1 in the final. The Legend called it quits when he returned home after winning the 1974 World Cup following an argument with the German Football Association at the post-tournament celebration. Muller passed awy last year, aged 75.

2. Ronaldo (Brazil)

Ronaldo, with his amazing movements on the pitch, could confuse Defenders and some of them would fall giving up to his trickery. Regarded as one of the most successful players in Brazilian history, the No. 9 played in 19 World Cup matches finding the back of the net a whopping 15 times. He was part of the Brazilian team which won the World Cup in 1994, but did not feature in a single game. He played in all three World Cups from 1998 to 2006, clinching the title in 2002. The Brazilian won the Golden Ball twice in 1997 and 2002 respectively. In 2002, R9, as everyone calls him, had a wonderful World Cup campaign that saw him score eight goals.

1. Miroslav Klose (Germany)

The most successful World Cup player in terms of number of goals is German forward Miroslav Klose. Klose has a record 16 goals from 24 World Cup games. The No.11 was part of the German team that lifted the World Cup in an enthralling final against Argentina where Mario Gotze scored the winner in extra time. They Featured in four World Cups, from 2002 to 2014. They notched up five goals each in 2002 and the 2006 editions.