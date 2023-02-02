Top 5 candidates for the Alabama football Offensive Coordinator job

One of the most impressive things about Nick Saban’s tenure as head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide is that he has continued to win despite the constant turnover of coordinators. In conclusion of the 2022 season, the Crimson Tide must replace both Offensive and defensive coordinators after losing Bill O’Brien to the New England Patriots and Pete Golding to Ole Miss.

Tuscaloosa has been fortunate enough to have had some of the most talented play callers in college football over the last few years such as Brian Daboll, Lane Kiffin, Steve Sarkisian, Mike Locksley and others. It is a highly-coveted position in the college football world and Saban will do his due diligence in this search.

Here are the top five coordinators that would be the best fit for the position.