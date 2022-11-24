Top 5 best-selling World Cup shirts in the United States

After Nike unveiled its USA World Cup kit, many wondered how popular it would be given the negative reaction to the design. Now, thanks to Soccer.com, we can reveal the Top 5 best-selling World Cup shirts.

Based on sales from October 1 through November 15, 2022, some of the results may surprise you.

Can you predict the Top 5 best-selling World Cup shirts?

Drumroll, please. Here are the Top 5 best-selling World Cup shirts:

U.S. Mexico Brazil Argentina Portugal

Given the melting pot of Residents in the United States from around the world, perhaps the above ranking shouldn’t be surprising.

The US home uniform features a red, white and blue color scheme and is based on the country’s diversity and togetherness that unites a nation. The away jersey is a modern tie-dyed blue shirt that also celebrates Nike and US Soccer’s commitment to expanding the game for the next generation on and off the pitch. It’s not hard to see why the official kits have become an instant hit with fans back home.

Neighbors Mexico feature in their traditional green in Qatar, a design that displays Aztec art. The home jersey is inspired by the Feathered serpent Quetzalcoatl, the Creator god and Inventor of calendar and books. The kit also features the new crest of the national team that was unveiled late last year. The away jersey is primarily red and white with an Aztec design.

South American teams in the Top 5 best-selling World Cup shirts

Brazil are back with their traditional look. This time, they’re in a more dynamic yellow rather than the classic color scheme. The Brazil home shirt also features a collar of colored green and a blue stripe with a Jaguar spot pattern. The away shirt sparkles in a blue base and light yellow with outstanding details, resembling a Flamboyant kit in itself. Should the Samba boys lift the title in Qatar with their ‘Yoga Bonito‘, they would do so in style.

Argentina debuted a classic look in their shock 2-1 loss over Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. Lionel Scaloni’s men were lackluster in their opening game, but their iconic white and blue stripes stood out. The Albiceleste’s home kit has been trimmed with great details in black on the collar, sleeves and numbers at the back. The national emblem, Sol de Mayo, also appears on the back under the collar. Adidas combines shade of purple with silver for the away shirt.

Portugal feature their iconic red home shirt combined with green as Nike went ahead with a Diagonal design, a feature that catches the eye also on the sleeves. The jersey mimics the national flag wrapped around the body. The away kit combines an off-white base with a green and red central chest stripe.

With the World Cup in full swing, jersey manufacturers Nike, Adidas and Puma have launched new kits with the latest technology that have captured the mood of soccer fans across the globe.

While all the kits are a work of art, the Brazil and the Portugal kits definitely catch the eye, resembling the Imagination of craftsmen at work.