Top-30 senior Dennis Evans Recaps his two official visits

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – One of the best shot blockers in high school basketball is now in the final stage of his recruitment. A 7-foot-2 big man out of Riverside (Calif.) Dennis Evans took two official visits to Minnesota and TCU this fall. Both programs are in primary contention for his commitment.

Evans took his first visit to Fort Worth on the 10th of September. They enjoyed learning about the Horned Frogs’ Mindset towards making sure their players are in the best physical shape to compete in the Big XII.

“The visit went really well,” Evans said. “I got to learn a lot about how they handle things in the weight room and with their nutrition. They take care of their players. I talked a lot with Jamie Dixon and we built a connection when we spoke.”

Minnesota was the final program Evans visited. They view their program as “different” but enjoyed their same approach to their plans for his physical development.

“That visit also went well,” Evans said. “I connect with Ben Johnson. The way they play is a bit different. They play at a higher pace. They have a different system when it comes to the weight room and Nutrition as well.”

Evans says he does not plan on scheduling any more official visits this fall. When discussing a commitment date, he says he is not sure what his timeframe is, but he does not have any intentions towards waiting things out.

“Hopefully it doesn’t last all year,” Evans said. “I want to make a choice before it is too late.”

Rated a four-star prospect, Evans is ranked No. 27 overall in the 247Sports Top150 Player Rankings for the national senior class.