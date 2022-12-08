Top 30 prospects in California for 2023 class

The 2023 recruiting cycle is heating up with the Early Signing Period approaching as some of the top players around the country have been announcing their college decisions. With that in mind, we have decided to check in on the top recruits in the state of California.

California is home to four five-star prospects and 26 four-star prospects for the 2023 class, including 18 players ranked inside the Top247. Twenty-five of the top 30 prospects in the state have already announced their respective commitments, while the remaining five are still undecided on where they will play in college.

Fifteen college football programs have a commitment from at least one of the top 30 players in California. Stanford and USC lead the way with four commits among that group, followed by Louisville with three, then Notre Dame, UCLA and Washington with two each, while Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Oregon, Oregon State and Tennessee each have one.

With that in mind, scroll down to take a look at the top 30 prospects in California for the 2023 recruiting cycle.