Top 3 Things to do at the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

It is no secret that EPCOT International Festival of the Arts is one of my favorite events at the park. On Friday, January 13th, the festival opened its doors, and of course, I was there. I believe that more and more fans are starting to rank this festival higher on their list because it was the most crowded I’ve ever seen. Even with that, it was still delightful, and I want to share the top three things you should experience.

Try the New Food Items

The food at this festival is not only displayed beautifully, but it is also delicious. Each year new food items appear on menus throughout the event, and I highly recommend trying them. This year The Artist Table has an all-new menu. That’s right, every item there is brand new, so our team tried each one. They highly recommend the hummingbird cake from that booth. Pop Eats! also got a new grilled cheese added to their menu. Figment’s Inspiration Station in the Odyssey is also brand new and has a bunch of fun sweet treats.

Be Part of the Art

Yes, you read that right, be part of the art. There are two ways guests can contribute to the festival artistically. One of the opportunities is the Expression Section: A Paint by Numbers Mura. I love participating in this mural; it makes me feel like I am truly part of the festival. This experience is fun to do with friends and family. It’s a great way to add some extra color to the event.

The other one is the Kid’s Chalk Art area. Here kids can create their very own chalk art masterpieces! This experience is offered daily at the bridge to World Showcase Plaza from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm. It is such a fun way to get kids involved and experience the festival. On Friday, I walked by and saw so many delightful creations.

Festival of the Arts Mural

Take a Stroll to Visit Artist

This is probably the most relaxing way to experience EPCOT International Festival of the Arts. I like to do this with a drink in my hand or food either one works. After grabbing my drink of choice, I like to stroll around World Showcase and stop at each artist’s booth to see all the fantastic work they have created. Some artists even create while at the festival, so watching them is fun.

On Friday, I saw a huge line of guests waiting to get art signed by the creator, and I think it’s neat that people have that opportunity. The best part is that different artists make appearances throughout the festival, so there’s a chance to see something new if you visit more than once.

There’s so much to do at this festival, and it’s the shortest one at EPCOT. The last day to experience it is February 20th, so there is a little over a month to see everything. If you’ve visited this event before, what are your top three must-dos?