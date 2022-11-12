Top 3 NBA Betting Odds, Picks & Predictions: Friday (11/11)

We come back to earth on Wednesday, going 1-2 on the day but still staying well above .500 heading into the second month of the season. With a slate of eight games on the docket for Friday night in the NBA, let’s take a closer look at three games I’m keyed in on.

YTD Record: 18-11-1 ATS

1. Suns/Magic Under 217.5| -110 at DK Sportsbook

Averaging 23.5 points per game to lead all Magic players by more than six points, Paulo Banchero has exploded onto the scene and is already an early front-runner for NBA Rookie of the year. The Magic have also started to turn a slight corner, having now covered in three of their last four games (2-2 SU), including beating the Warriors Outright a week ago.

As for the Suns, the reigning Western Conference Champions will once again be favorites to repeat; that is, if they can stay healthy. With Jae Crowder already missing time due to contractual issues, Chris Paul has missed time early, and Cam Johnson is now out until January with a knee injury.

Already facing the number one defense in the league, the Magic limp into this one short-handed, as Markelle Fultz and Cole Anthony are out, and Banchero is questionable for tonight. For me, the total move was the wrong one, and I’m grabbing the under 217.5 in this one.

2. Raptors -5 | -110 at DK Sportsbook

For my money, no team in professional sports is continually more undervalued than the Toronto Raptors. One of the most well-coached teams in the league, the Raptors are off to another strong start and come into this one having won two of their past three. Like all great teams, their defense has been stellar, allowing just 106.8 points per game to this point in the season.

As for the Thunder, head Coach Mark Daigneault is in year #3 of his rebuild, and despite some early promise, this team still lacks a lot. Notably, they come into this game 29th in the league in 3PT%, shooting just 30% from deep.

While the first half is likely to be competitive here, look for the Raptors to blow this one open late.

3. Lakers +3.5 | -110 at DK Sportsbook

Much like we have seen with Kyrie Irving not being in the Nets lineup, I think this Lakers’ team gets a jolt from not playing with LeBron James (groin). While he’s undoubtedly the best player on this roster, even at 37 years old, his lack of presence should open up this offense and force guys to play better defense.

The Kings also have played some of the worst defensive ball in the league to this point, ranking 29th in the league in both defensive FG% and 3PT%. Look for the Lakers to keep this one close.

