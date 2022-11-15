Top 3 cities that want an NBA team including the likes of Las Vegas, and more

The NBA is an ever-expanding league that continues to grow in popularity around the world. As record-setting attendance and viewership numbers roll in, the idea of ​​expansion has become a growing topic in recent years. When adding new teams is mentioned, two expansion cities instantly come to fan’s minds.

There is no telling if or when the league will expand, but it’s something NBA commissioner Adam Silver has left on the table for the future. That being said, here are the top three cities that should be considered if new teams are brought in.

#3 Mexico City

As we know, basketball is a game that spans around the globe now. Currently, most of the top players in the NBA are foreign-born. With that in mind, it’s not far-fetched to think the league could add a team that plays outside of the United States.

It’s also worth noting that the league is already testing out a team in Mexico City. Capitanes de Ciudad de México is a professional team that was founded in Mexico and is now a member of the G-League. This would be a big move for Adam Silver and the league office, but something that could be pulled off.

#2 Las Vegas

After not having pro sports teams for some time, Las Vegas is starting to get in the game. The town is currently home to two franchises, the Raiders (NFL) and Golden Knights (NHL). Vegas also has its own WNBA team, the Aces, who are fresh off winning a championship.

Of all the potential NBA cities, Vegas garnered the most buzz this summer. This is primarily because LA Lakers star LeBron James said he wanted to own a team there once his playing days are over.

Seeing how other Franchises have been able to easily thrive there, Vegas is likely at the top of the list of possible expansion cities.

#1 Seattle

As expected, coming in at the top spot is Seattle. It goes without saying why the NBA should go back there, as it is a city with a rich basketball history.

For nearly 40 years, Seattle was home to the SuperSonics. Their iconic green jerseys were made famous by the likes of Gary Payton and Sean Kemp. However, before the 2007-08 season, the franchise moved to Oklahoma City and became the OKC Thunder.

To this day, countless people in and around the league have vouched for getting a team back in Seattle. One of the biggest names among those is Kevin Durant, who played his rookie season as a member of the Sonics.

The league has countless cities to choose from, but Seattle should be first in line given its connections

Can the NBA expand to 32 teams in 2023?

From a Talent perspective, the league has enough players to fill out two more teams. However, it seems unlikely that Adam Silver would go and make such a drastic change in one year.

The NBA is always exploring new avenues of growth, but is also calculated. Expansion is certainly on the table, but not this close in the near future.



