Top 3 articles of the week on RubbingTheRock.com

There were no games for Clemson football over the past week, but that doesn’t mean there wasn’t any news about the Tigers, as this past week was full of news each and every day about our beloved team.

From our perspective, it’s interesting to see which articles hit the mark with our Readers and which are less intriguing to our readers.

To that end, we share the most-read stories of the week to give you a second (or third) chance to see what interests other Clemson fans.

The third most read story on RTR last week was a post from December 26th, about how once coaches were castigated for not graduating players and now it seems they’re chastised for not allowing them to transfer from school to school, giving them little chance of earning a degree. Meaning, the one thing no one talks about regarding college football these days is college.

The focus is on NIL and the NFL and the truth is a very small number of players a) get large NIL deals, b) benefit from Entering the portal, or c) make the NFL.

Hundreds of players each year are left without Scholarships because they’re sold this bill of goods that the media is selling.

A New Year’s Day article by John Chancey on the need for improvement in playcalling was our second most-read article of the week and one I think most, if not all, Clemson fans agree on.

Overthinking by the Offensive staff was a theme in this article and the results are unbelievably frustrating to Tiger fans.

Clemson football fans were most interested in how Cade Klubnik was used in the Orange Bowl

Finally, our top post of the week was the Clemson Tigers News post of January 2, which included tidbits on Cade Klubnik’s usage against Tennessee and Travis Etienne’s arrival as a stud in the NFL, along with Clemson Men’s Basketball trip to Blacksburg.

Here’s betting most eyes were focused on Klubnik’s usage, but the morning news articles have become staples of our coverage and we appreciate your continued patronage.