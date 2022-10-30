Top 25 transfers for the 2022-23 season from CBS Sports

A whopping 3,616 Division I players entered the transfer portal in the last two seasons, so transfers will have their fingerprints all over the upcoming college basketball campaign. It’s Media Days Season, so coaches throughout the country were quizzed on their thoughts on the transfer portal ahead of the 2022-23 season. Michigan State’s Tom Izzo has not hidden the fact he was anti-transfers in this previous cycle. Arkansas’ Eric Musselman is obviously on the other end of the Spectrum after being involved with nearly every single top player in the portal.

But a consistent theme continues to be how important it is to build a roster with a one-year vision instead of a normal four-year plan.

“Whether those guys are freshmen that we’re developing, which we believe is our strong suit, or whether it’s those opportunities to bring in transfers, we’re going to be open-minded to doing whatever we need to do to put together the best team roster and build our program,” Iowa State Coach TJ Otzelberger said at Big 12 Media Days.

Subscribe to 247Sports YouTube for the latest college football, basketball and recruiting news including live college commitments.

Here are the best 25 transfers for the 2022-23 season, according to CBS Sports: