Top-25 junior David Castillo is planning his first official visit

David Castillo is a familiar face on the USA Basketball scene. A gold medal Winner at the U16 division this summer, the 6-foot-2 combination guard out of Bartlesville (Okla.) looked at ease scoring the rock from the Perimeter and making the right decisions with the ball this past weekend.

On the recruiting trail, Castillo has yet to set a date for any fall official visits. However, they told 247Sports that Oklahoma State will be the first official he plans on scheduling when he gets the chance.

“They have been recruiting me since I was in eighth grade,” Castillo said. “They have been at my doorstep visiting me the most. The staff has been taking care of me and I appreciate them for that.”

Castillo says Arkansas, Florida, Gonzaga, Kansas, LSU, Be Missand Oklahoma are some of the schools recruiting him the hardest. He has been to Arkansas, Kansas, LSU, and Oklahoma for visits and he discussed his thoughts on each program with 247Sports:

Arkansas: “It is an NBA-style team. I am excited to see what they do with their freshmen this year. Anthony Black is my guy. I talk to him a lot. I love the campus and I love the coaching staff because of how hard they push their players.”

Gonzaga: “They have been recruiting me since early last year. They like how I play the game the right way and how I don’t try to force much. They are one of the top teams in the country every year. They are winners. I like to win, I want to play as a freshman, and they treat their freshmen right.”

Kansas: “I have been to multiple games. They are a blueblood whose program speaks for itself. They are right off a national championship. Bill Self talks to me a lot and their staff has come down to see me a lot. They have been recruiting me since I was young so I really appreciate them for that.”

LSU: “My visit there went great. I love Matt McMahon and the new coaching staff. We had a breakdown about how he wanted to use my game and utilize my style of play. I like to see that from coaches so that visit was great.”

Oklahoma: “I love Porter Moser and the energy him and the rest of the coaching staff brings. I got to meet some of the new coaches that came in. I love their school and I am super excited to see what they do this season with a new starting point guard.”

Castillo is no stranger to taking visitors. With his first official visit date taking place this fall, he will look for a program where the coaches have the most confidence in him making an immediate impact.

“I am looking at how much time they take out to come and see me,” Castillo said. “That plays a big role in addition to how they want to use me. I want to play as a freshman and have the freedom to make plays and lead a team.”

Rated a four-star prospect, Castillo is ranked No. 25 overall in the 247Sports Top150 Player Rankings for the national junior class.