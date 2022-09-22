Top-25 Clashes Highlight Weekend in ACC Men’s Soccer

ACC Weekly Release

ACC Statistics

GREENSBORO, NC (theACC.com)

– A pair of top-25 matches highlight the upcoming weekend in ACC Men’s Soccer. At 8 pm Friday, No. 8 Pitt travels to No. 25 Louisville in a match that will be televised by the ACC Network. At 7 pm Saturday, top-ranked and undefeated Wake Forest travels to No. 10 Clemson, which held the nation’s No. 1 ranking until a loss to Syracuse last weekend.

Six ACC teams are ranked in the latest United Soccer Coaches poll, including five in the top 10 – both totals are the most of any conference. Wake Forest is ranked No. 1 nationally this week and is followed by Syracuse (3), Duke (7), Pitt (8), Clemson (10) and Louisville (25).

Results/Upcoming Schedule

Monday, Sept. 19 at No. 10 Pitt 3, No. 14 Akron 3rd

at No. 1 Clemson 4, Presbyterian 0

Louisville 1, at Florida Gulf Coast 0 Tuesday, Sept. 20

Boston College 0, at Boston University 0

at Virginia 2, American 0

at North Carolina 0, UNC Wilmington 0

at No. 1 Wake Forest 6, George Mason 1

at Virginia Tech 4, Longwood 0

Well. 7 Duke 1, at Elon 0

Well. 3 Syracuse 2, at Colgate 0 Wednesday, Sept. 21

at Notre Dame 4, Chicago State 0 Friday, Sept. 23

Virginia Tech at NC State | 7 pm | ACCNX

Well. 8 Pitt at No. 25 Louisville | 8 pm | ACCN Saturday, Sept. 24

Boston College at No. 7 Duke | 7 pm | ACCNX

Well. 1 Wake Forest at No. 10 Clemson | 7 pm | ACCNX

Virginia at No. 3 Syracuse | 7 pm | ACCNX

North Carolina at Notre Dame | 7 pm | ACCNX ranking is United Soccer Coaches poll Noting ACC Men’s Soccer

• ACC teams were unbeaten in midweek matches this week, going 8-0-3 and recording nine clean sheets.

• Wake Forest joins Charlotte as the only teams nationally that remain unbeaten and untied. Duke, Syracuse and Wake are among 18 teams nationally that have yet to lose a match this season.

• ACC teams are 42-11-8 (.754) in non-conference action, outscoring their opponents 132-50. The win percentage is the best of any conference.

• With the win last Friday vs. NC State, Pitt head Coach Jay Vidovich became the first ACC men’s soccer Coach to reach 100 career ACC regular-season wins. He has 100 victories during stints at Wake Forest (76, 1994-2014) and Pitt (24, 2016-present).

• Duke and Syracuse are two of four teams nationally to only concede two or fewer goals this season. Four ACC teams rank among the top 25 nationally in goals-against average: Syracuse (2nd, 0.25), Duke (4th, 0.33), Clemson/Wake Forest (T15th, 0.63) and North Carolina (25th, 0.71).

• Wake Forest is fourth nationally in goals (22), while Virginia is 11th (20), Clemson is 13th (19) and Pitt is 15th (18).

• Wake Forest is second nationally in goal differential (+17), while Clemson is seventh (+14), Syracuse is ninth (+13), Pitt is 15th (+12) and Duke is 22nd (+10).

• Boston College’s Stefan Sigurdarson and Wake Forest’s Roald Mitchell are tied for sixth nationally in goals with six apiece. NC State’s Conor Kelly and Virginia’s Kome Ubogu are tied for 12th with five.

• Clemson has been chosen as the favorite to capture the 2022 ACC Championship following a vote of the league’s 12 head coaches. The reigning national champions were picked as the ACC favorite by six coaches.

• Clemson also was selected as the favorite to win the ACC’s Atlantic Division, while Pitt was voted the Coastal Division favorite for the second straight season.

• 15 of the 33 members of the 2021 All-ACC Team return this season, including two first-teamers: 2021 ACC Midfielder of the Year Peter Stroud (Duke) and Aboubacar Camara (Louisville).

• Eight of the 11 Second-Team All-ACC honorees from 2021 are back for the 2022 season.

• 10 of the 12 members of the 2021 All-Freshman Team returned to school this season, including ACC Freshman of the Year Shakur Mohammed (Duke).

• Seven ACC head coaches rank among the top 50 in NCAA Division I in career wins by active head coaches: Clemson’s Mike Noonan (seventh, 371), UVA’s George Gelnovatch (10th, 357), Pitt’s Jay Vidovich (15th, 334), Duke’s John Kerr (37th, 222), Syracuse’s Ian McIntyre, 40th, 218), NC State’s George Keifer (45th, 201) and Wake’s Bobby Muuss (50th, 197).

• Clemson won its first national championship since 1987 last season and the third in program history.

• ACC teams have now won 18 NCAA men’s soccer championships, including nine since 2001.

• The ACC had two of the four teams in the 2021 NCAA Men’s College Cup (Clemson, Notre Dame) and has had at least one conference team in the Men’s College Cup in 20 of the last 21 seasons.