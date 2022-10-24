Top 25 breakout sophomores to watch for 2022-23

Due to how many quality freshmen players are around for just one season before going off to the pros, there sometimes feels like there aren’t too many great sophomores in NCAA Basketball. However, there are still plenty of underclassmen due to take the “sophomore leap” this upcoming season and lead their respective teams to various levels of success.

Whether it’s in terms of both raising their pro prospects or putting up some major stats, here are the top second-year NCAA Basketball players (excluding the extra year of Eligibility with covid) to keep an eye on.

Honorable Mention: Jayden Nunn – VCU Rams

The 6’4 guard became an instant impact freshman for VCU last season, averaging 8.6 ppg on 36% three-point shooting while starting 29 of 31 games. While Ace Baldwin is the clear lead guard of the team, they’ll need Nunn to be even better to compete with the likes of Saint Louis and Dayton at the top of the Atlantic 10.

HM: RJ Melendez – Illinois Fighting Illini

He only had a few games of more than 10 minutes played last season, but the former four-star prospect is a 6’7 wing with tons of potential. Melendez is a great shooter and athlete and his size can make Illinois incredibly dangerous on the defensive end next to the other Athletic wings.

HM: Jaeden Zachery – Boston College Eagles

The freshman guard averaged 10.7 ppg last season as a starter but shot over 47% from three-point range on 109 attempts. He and all of the other key guards are back for BC so it may limit how much more his numbers can jump. But Zachery has already shown that he’s highly efficient and for them as a team to take the leap, it’ll be the sophomore that leads them.

25. Tamar Bates – Indiana Hoosiers

2021-22 stats: 3.9 ppg and 1.3 rpg

The former five-star prospect was part of a crowded backcourt for the Hoosiers, but the two-spot is more open for someone like Bates to potentially get plenty more minutes. The capable combo guard will have to improve on his shooting percentages, but Bates is someone who can very much break out of the logjam on the perimeter and establish himself as a key piece.