Top 25 boys basketball players to watch at the 2023 Bass Pro Shops Tournament of Champions

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Eight of the top high school boys basketball teams in the country will gather in Springfield, Missouri for the 38th Annual Bass Pros Shops Tournament of Champions on Jan. 12-14.

Two of the teams – Link Academy (Missouri) and Sunrise Christian (Kansas) – are ranked in the top 10 of the latest SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25 national rankings.

With so much talent on display, we took a look at the top 25 players to watch at the Bass Pro Shops Tournament of Champions:

*Note: Players are listed in alphabetical order, and all prospect rankings are courtesy of 247 Sports*

TOP 25 PLAYERS TO WATCH

Christian Alston – Bartlett – 2024 – SF

The 6-foot-5 165-pound small forward is currently ranked as Tennessee’s No. 2 prospects in the class of 2024.

Kiyan Anthony – Christ The King – 2025 – SG

Photo by Nick Koza

Anthony, who is the son of NBA Legend Carmelo Anthony, is a 6-foot-3 shooting guard, and a 4-star prospect that already holds offers from Syracuse, Bryant, Memphis, and others.

Layden Blocker – Sunrise Christian – 2023 – PG

Blocker is a 6-foot-2 point guard, and the No. 26 Recruit in the Nation that is committed to Arkansas.

John Bol – Sunrise Christian – 2024 – C

Bol, a 7-foot-1 center, is a 5-star prospect that is also the No. 4 center in the nation.

James Brown – St. Rita – 2024 – C

Brown, a 6-foot-9 210-pound center, is a 4-star prospect that is committed to North Carolina.

Mikel Brown Jr. – Sunrise Christian – 2025 – PG

Brown Jr., an explosive 5-foot-11 point guard, is a 5-star Recruit and the No. 1 ranked player in Kansas in the class of 2025.

Matas Buzelis – Sunrise Christian – 2023 – SF

Buzelis, a versatile 6-foot-9 small forward, is a 5-star recruit and the No. 7 ranked prospect in the Nation headed to the G-League Ignite.

Elliot Cadeau – Link Academy – 2024 – PG

Photo by Nate Latsch

Cadeau, a 6-foot-1 point guard, is the nation’s top-ranked point guard in the 2024 class, and recently just committed to the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Cameron Carr – Link Academy – 2023 – CG

Photo by Nate Latsch

Carr, a 3-star point guard, is a Tennessee commit, and the nation’s No. 20 combo guards in the senior class.

Carl Cherenfant – Calvary Christian Academy – 2023 – SF

Photo by Annette Wilkerson

Cherenfant, a 6-foot-6 small forward, is a 4-star prospect that is committed to Memphis. Other top prospects, 5-star Mikey Williams and JJ Taylor, are also part of the Tigers’ loaded 2023 recruiting class.

Corey Chest – Link Academy – 2023 – PF

Photo by Nate Latsch

Chest, a 4-star LSU commit, is the nation’s No. 19 power forward, and stands at 6-foot-8 and 180 pounds.

Jacolb Cole – Link Academy – 2023 – SF

Photo by Nate Latsch

Cole, a 6-foot-7 small forward and Missouri’s No. 3 ranked prospect, is committed to Oklahoma.

Jaylen Curry – Calvary Christian Academy – 2023 – PG

Curry, a versatile 4-star point guard, is ranked as the nation’s No. 16 guards and holds offers from Florida State, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, and other Division 1 programs.

Harrison Doennig – Kickapoo – 2023 – F

Doennig, a 6-foot-7 forward, is currently not ranked on any of the major recruiting outlets, but continues to see his stock rise by being one of the leading scorers for Kickapoo this season.

Kyan Evans – Staley – 2023 – PG

Evans, a 6-foot-1 point guard, is a Colorado State commit and the nation’s No. 47 point guards in the 2023 class.

Kayden Fish – Staley – 2023 – PF

Fish, an Iowa State commit, is a 3-star recruit and Missouri’s No. 6 ranked prospect.

Brandon Gardner – Christ The King – 2023 – PF

Brandon Gardner (No. 4) Photo by Nick Koza

Gardner, a St. John’s commit, is a 4-star prospect and the nation’s No. 16 power forwards in the class of 2023.

Miro Little – Sunrise Christian – 2023 – PG

Little is the No. 17 ranked point guard in 2023 and a 4-star recruit. He is committed to Baylor.

Tyler McKinley – Link Academy – 2024 – C

McKinley, a 6-foot-9 220-pound center, is a 4-star prospect that holds offers from Cincinnati, Alabama, Auburn, Dayton, and others.

Scotty Middleton – Sunrise Christian – 2023 – SF

Middleton, a 6-foot-6 small forward, is a 4-star recruit committed to Ohio State.

Cade Phillips – Link Academy – 2023 – PF

Photo by Nate Latsch

Phillips, a 3-star Tennessee commit, will join fellow Volunteers pledge and teammate, Cameron Carr, in Knoxville next year.

Aaron Rowe – Link Academy – 2025- PG

Photo by Nate Latsch

The nation’s No. 3 ranked point guard in the sophomore class, Rowe, is a 6-foot 150-pound guard that has offers from Auburn, Kansas State, Pepperdine, Tennessee, and others.

Brayden Shorter – Kickapoo – 2023 – SG/SF

Shorter, a 6-foot-5 wing, is a Washburn University (DII) commit.

Ja’Kobe Walter – Link Academy – 2023- SG

Photo by Nate Latsch

Walter, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard, is a 5-star prospect and the nation’s No. 1 ranked shooting guard. He is headed to Baylor.

Brandon Williams – Christ The King – 2023 – PF

Photo by Nick Koza

Williams, a 4-star prospect, is a 6-foot-7 205-pound power forward that is committed to UCLA. The Bruins’ 2023 recruiting class consists of Williams and a pair of 4-star prospects: Devin Williams and Sebastian Mack.