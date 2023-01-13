Top 2024 Linebacker Target Payton Pierce Set For Return Visit To Notre Dame

Notre Dame made quite the impact on the state of Texas during the 2023 recruiting class, signing four players from the Lone Star State. That was more than the Irish program had done in the previous five cycles combined, clearly making the territory a priority.

Looking at the 2024 recruiting class, Notre Dame hopes to have continued success with Lucas (Texas) Lovejoy star linebacker Payton Pierce. The Lovejoy standout is heading back to South Bend this weekend for Junior Day. Coming into this visit, Notre Dame has made a tremendous impact on Pierce and they have steadily built a tremendous relationship, with a comfort in how he could potentially fit.

“To be honest, (the relationship) has really grown since the fall,” Pierce said. “I am a Mike linebacker but I can run and am explosive and love to mix it up. I feel like my strength is that I have a nose for the ball and my physicality.

“They have told me I am a Notre Dame kid and it feels like that,” he continued. “There are a lot of blue collar tough gritty guys that want to be better, which is what I am.”

This will not be Pierce’s first time in South Bend, which is of course a great sign for his interest. Those relationships and interactions are a big part of this massive recruiting weekend.

“I came last June and to the Stanford game in the fall,” explained Pierce. “I am most looking forward to really understanding how they think I fit into the program, getting to know the coaches better and meeting players and recruits that might be my teammates.”

Pierce is a no nonsense young man who seems to be close to being over the recruiting process. He has his criteria for making a sound decision, he has his timeline and it’s almost decision making time.

“I want it to be done by June,” he explained. “Besides Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Tennessee, TCU, Texas, Baylor. Wisconsin and Stanford have kind of come into the fold as well. I want to have it down to five by April 1 and make a decision in June and be done with it.

“The big things I am looking for are like minded team mates that are team guys and want to play for each other – a great culture,” Pierce continued. “I also want great academics and coaches that will push and Coach me hard and make me a better man. Notre Dame definitely feels like that.”

Pierce has quickly become a priority for the Notre Dame staff. They have recruited the linebacker position about as well as anyone in the country over the last two cycles and they look to continue that momentum with the Texas star.

As a sophomore in 2021, Pierce lit up the stat sheet, recording an outstanding 131 total tackles, 21 tackles for loss, six sacks, six pass breakups and five forced fumbles. Calling him a play maker would be a massive understatement.

The 6-2, 225-pound defender is considered one of the premier linebackers in the 2024 recruiting class. He is rated as the No. 34 overall player and No. 3 linebacker on the Rivals ranking.

Pierce announced early in December that he was down to top ten schools. Those programs included the Irish, Oklahoma, Michigan, Texas, Tennessee, Texas A&M, TCU, Oklahoma State, Arkansas and Baylor.

