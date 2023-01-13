Top 2024 Linebacker Target Payton Pierce Set For Return Visit To Notre Dame

Notre Dame made quite the impact on the state of Texas during the 2023 recruiting class, signing four players from the Lone Star State. That was more than the Irish program had done in the previous five cycles combined, clearly making the territory a priority.

Looking at the 2024 recruiting class, Notre Dame hopes to have continued success with Lucas (Texas) Lovejoy star linebacker Payton Pierce. The Lovejoy standout is heading back to South Bend this weekend for Junior Day. Coming into this visit, Notre Dame has made a tremendous impact on Pierce and they have steadily built a tremendous relationship, with a comfort in how he could potentially fit.

