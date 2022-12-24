Top 2022 lists led by best private courses
Sure, the kiddos are said to have sugar plums dancing in their heads tonight, but we know what will be bouncing around in yours — a future golf trip.
For the final days of 2022, we’ve been offering up a snapshot of the top 10 stories from each of Golfweek’s most popular sections, including travel, the PGA and LPGA tours, instruction and fitness. Here’s what we’ve already counted down.
Today, we’re focusing on one of our most important areas — golf course lists. The tracks Featured in these lists are from all around the globe.
Here’s a look at the top 10 golf course lists, as Clicked on by you:
The No. 1 public-access course in Florida isn’t really a surprise, seeing how it has been broadcast worldwide into living rooms during each year’s Players Championship for decades. The Players Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass Ranks as one of legendary designer Pete Dye’s top five masterpieces, perplexing PGA Tour pros since it opened in 1980, and it ties for No. 15 on Golfweek’s Best list of all modern courses in the US
Here’s more on the best in Florida.
What’s the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Ireland and Northern Ireland? The green waves of Emerald Isle? An ice-cold pint of Guinness? Rory McIlroy?
One thing that should not go Overlooked is the beauty of both Irish and Northern Irish golf.
Here’s a list to wet your whistle.
It’s been a crazy string of decades in golf design, with construction going gangbusters through the 1990s and early 2000s before grinding almost to a complete halt after the financial crisis of 2007 and ’08. Things have picked up a bit in recent years, especially when considering high-end destinations scattered in far-flung locales around the US
Here’s our list of the best 30 courses under 30 years of age.
Santa’s checking a list and checking it twice, but here’s a list you can keep checking back on throughout the year. Hopefully, while crossing off the ones you’ve played.
All the courses on this list allow public access in some fashion, be it standard daily green fees, through a resort or by staying at an Affiliated hotel. If there’s a will, there’s a tee time.
Here’s the top 100 you can play.
Some love the history and classic design of an old course, but many love to see the newer designs, especially those as gorgeous as these.
Welcome to the Golfweek’s Best 2022 list of the Top 200 Modern Courses built in or after 1960 in the United States.
There’s a reason why golf course communities continue to gain in popularity, as having access to a course right in your neighborhood makes life a little easier.
Here’s our list of the top 200 residential courses, those that wind through Neighborhoods throughout the country.
Looking to peg it up at the best public-access golf courses in each state? We have you covered.
With this 2022 list of Golfweek’s Best Courses You Can Play, we present the top public-access courses in each state, as judged by our Nationwide network of raters.
In the past, the public-access lists have always led our end-of-year recaps. As with many things, however, 2022 had to be a little different.
Instead, our top golf course list, in terms of clicks from Readers like you, is Golfweek’s Best 2022 list of top private golf courses in the US, as judged by our international panel of raters.
Here’s the list.
.