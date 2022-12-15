Top 2021 Recruit Isaiah Johnson enters Portal

The Arizona State football program will undoubtedly see major roster turnover as it transitions out of the Herm Edwards era under new head Coach Kenny Dillingham.

The latest is cornerback Isaiah Johnson, the Sun Devils’ top-rated recruit and four-star prospect in the 2021 class.

He appeared in six games this past year, totaling 14 tackles and two passes defended.

ASU defensive lineman BJ Green II announced on Monday night that he would be Entering the transfer Portal and thanked Sun Devil Nation following two seasons in which he led the team in sacks as a true freshman with 5.0 in 2021.

Also among the latest to enter the Portal is Arizona State’s only player who made the All-Pac-12 First Team in 2022: Punter Eddie Czaplicki.

“First off, I want to thank Arizona State University, Coach Slocum, and Coach Edwards for the opportunity and their help in my growth as a student athlete,” Czaplicki wrote on Twitter Wednesday. “With that being said, I have officially entered the transfer portal. Excited to get to work!”

Wide receiver Cam Johnson also announced his entry into the Portal on Wednesday after he caught nine passes for 75 yards in 2021.

“I want to thank Arizona State for allowing me to continue my football journey this past year and represent this great university,” Johnson wrote on Twitter. “With that being said I will be Entering my name into the transfer Portal and I am excited for what is to come!”

Johnson transferred to ASU from Vanderbilt ahead of last season.

On Monday, the team took several transfer Portal hits with starting Offensive lineman LaDarius Henderson opting to look for a new home with a year of Eligibility remaining.

A day later, he committed to the Michigan Wolverines, who will be coming off a College Football Playoff berth and perhaps more in 2023.

“I’ve made friends and built relationships that I will have the rest of my life,” Henderson said in a Twitter post about his decision to leave ASU on Monday.

“I’d also like to thank Coach Herm Edwards for giving me the opportunity. It was an honor to be a Sun Devil and a captain. With that being said, I will be Entering the transfer Portal with one year of Eligibility left.”

Henderson started his career at left tackle in 2019, starting nine games there as a true freshman before shifting inside since.

Defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott, defensive end Joe Moore III and kicker Jace Feely also entered the Portal on Monday.

Moore III was one of the defense’s starting defensive ends and posted 24 tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks in 2022.

Norman-Lott transfers after recording 14 tackles, two sacks and two passes defended this past season.

Arizona State football players in the transfer Portal 2023

CB Isaiah Johnson

DL BJ Green II

QB Emory Jones

C Ben Scott

WR Cam Johnson

P Eddie Czaplicki — transferred to USC

LS John Ferlmann

LS Gage King

DE Joe Moore III

OG LaDarius Henderson — transferred to Michigan

K Jace Feely

DT Omarr Norman-Lott

RB Daniyel Ngata

QB Paul Tyson

CB Keon Markham

S Kejuan Markham

Follow @AZSports