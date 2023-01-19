Top 20 richest soccer clubs based on revenue: Real Madrid 2nd

Edition no.26 of the Deloitte Football Money League was published this week.

The Deloitte Football Money League is an annual report analyzing “the financial performance of Clubs at the Forefront of football.”

The latest report listed the 20 clubs that had recorded the highest revenues during the 2021/22 season.

Champions League Finalists Real Madrid and Liverpool were second and third respectively, but the richest club based on overall income last season was Manchester City.

Eleven of the top 20 were English clubs, with Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham, West Ham, Leicester, Leeds, Everton and Newcastle also making the list.

Richest Soccer Clubs Based On Revenue In 2021/22 Season

Man City – £619.1m Real Madrid – £604.5m Liverpool – £594.3m Man United – £583.2m PSG – £554.0m Bayern Munich – £553.5m Barcelona 540.5m Chelsea – 481.3m Tottenham – £442.8 Arsenal – £367.1m Juventus – £339.3m Atletico Madrid – £333.6m Borussia Dortmund – £302.2m Inter Milan – £261.2m West Ham – £255.1m AC Milan – £224.2m Leicester City – £213.6m Leeds – £189.2m Everton – £181m Newcastle – £179.8m